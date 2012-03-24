Wrexham's Blue Square Bet Premier automatic promotion hopes were dealt a blow as Forest Green's James Norwood scored a shock injury-time winner.

Jake Speight opened the scoring for Wrexham as the striker fired in a low penalty after Mark Creighton was brought down by Jamie Collins.

Matt Taylor punished Wrexham, pouncing on Steven Leslie's loose pass to round keeper Joslain Mayebi and equalise.

And Norwood condemned the hosts to their first home loss since September.

Mathias Pogba had two great chances to score for second-placed Wrexham, including a header that was tipped onto the post by Rovers keeper Sam Russell, before a Morrell header cannoned off the Rovers crossbar.

Wrexham winger Glen Little had a penalty appeal turned down but midfielder Norwood popped up in the fourth minute of stoppage time to squeeze the ball into the corner of the net from close range and end Wrexham's four-match winning streak.

Leaders Fleetwood's victory over Mansfield ensured their lead over Wrexham is extended to nine points as the two teams chase the one automatic promotion place to the Football League, although Wrexham have two games in hand.

Wrexham manager Andy Morrell told BBC Radio Wales: "That was hard to take as we played alright and we created a few chances, we just didn't take them and we were hit by a sucker punch at the end.

"We were good for the lead in the first-half and could have had a couple more and in the second-half we took our foot off the gas and just thought it would do and we didn't do the nitty gritty bits.

"Perhaps we thought it was a bit easy maybe and then we get hit by two horrendous goals to give away, which is unlike us."

Forest Green manager Dave Hockaday told BBC Gloucestershire: "We didn't turn up first half, but we've shown another way to win a game.

"Fitness levels were good, we've scored a great equaliser and form then on it could have gone either way. To be fair it's a bit of a smash and grab win with virtually the last kick, but it's pleasing because it's happened against us too many times.

"We were a lot more compact in the second half and the substitutions worked almost immediately. We are well organised, we've got pace and we defend well. It's a magnificent double over the second-best team in the league. It's a brilliant three points."