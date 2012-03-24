Dag and Red 2-1 Accrington
Scott Doe's injury-time header ensured Dagenham and Redbridge beat Accrington and moved out of the relegation zone.
The Daggers' Mathieu Baudry had a goalbound effort cleared off the line but Bobby Grant's curling shot gave Stanley the lead at half-time.
Will Hatfield almost made it 2-0 but shot over from close range before Brian Woodall headed the hosts level.
Aristote Nsiala was then sent off for violent conduct and Doe nodded in from the resulting free-kick.