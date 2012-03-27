Bradford 1-2 Crawley Town

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match brawl at Valley Parade

Five players were sent off after a post-match brawl following Crawley's win at Bradford.

Bradford's Andrew Davies, Luke Oliver and Jon McLaughlin were red carded, as were Crawley's Pablo Mills and substitute Claude Davis.

Earlier, the visitors scored through Leon Clarke's downward header, before Chris Dagnall headed in an equaliser from Kyel Reid's cross.

Crawley's winner came from Gary Alexander's close-range header.

If any of my players are guilty of throwing punches they will pay heavy fines Bradford boss Phil Parkinson

Bradford manager Phil Parkinson said: "The referee [Ian Williamson] seems very clear in his mind what went on and that is the reason he took the action he did in the dressing rooms.

"Until I see the DVD it is difficult to comment but the sendings-off leave us with lots of problems, to say the least.

"We know what Crawley bring in terms of an intimidating approach before, during and after matches. You have to make sure you don't get involved.

"Both clubs have paid a heavy price. I can't believe this has happened. I have never been in a situation before where a ref has come into the dressing room, pulled players on one side and sent them off. He wouldn't allow me in there.

"I will look at the DVD and if any of my players are guilty of throwing punches they will pay heavy fines."

Crawley manager Steve Evans said he saw a Bradford player throw a punch. He added: "I think it was handbags, with a lot of pushing and shoving, but it was disappointing to see.

"If people have acted out of turn they need to be dealt with.

"The fourth official confirmed to me that the Bradford boy ran and punched somebody. Then there was a mass of bodies who had initially come together to shake hands.

"It is a shame because it takes away from what was an outstanding performance."

Crawley have now won four in a row to return to an automatic promotion spot.

The Red Devils had been top of League Two at the start of February but they failed to win in seven league matches before their recent good run.

