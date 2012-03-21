Europe's record goalscorers

The brilliant Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi became Barcelona's record goalscorer when he hit his eighth hat-trick of the season in the 5-3 win over Granada at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

Messi, who is in his eighth season with the Catalan giants, eclipsed Barca's previous record of 232 set by Cesar Rodriguez in the 1950s.

The 24-year-old has already scored 54 goals in all competitions this season and is regarded by many as the game's greatest-ever player.

He has been named the World Footballer of the Year for the last three seasons and was runner-up in the previous two years.

Below is an account of the leading scorers from the other seven most successful teams in European club football in terms of European Cup and Champions League wins.

AC Milan

Gunnar Nordahl of Sweden, who scored 221 times in 268 matches between 1949 and 1956.

Nordahl, a 6ft 1in striker, had already scored 149 goals in 172 matches for Swedish clubs by the time he moved to Italy. His son Thomas Nordahl was a member of Sweden's 1970 World Cup squad.

Current highest scorer: Filippo Inzaghi: 125 goals in 296 games.

Real Madrid

Raul Gonzalez, who netted 323 times in 741 games from 1994-2010.

Raul, who helped the club to six La Liga titles, is also the top scorer in the Champions League, with 71 goals in 144 games.

Current highest scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo: 128 goals in 129 games.

Liverpool

Their record goalscorer is Welshman Ian Rush, who struck 346 times in 660 games in two spells with the club, from 1980-87 and 1988-96.

Rush was Liverpool's top scorer for nine seasons and in 1984 became the first player from an English club to win the European Golden Boot award for leading league scorer.

Current highest scorer: Steven Gerrard: 149 goals in 577 games.

Bayern Munich

Their record goalscorer is Gerd Muller, who recorded 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga matches.

The prolific Muller also scored 68 times in 62 internationals for Germany, won two Golden Boot awards and helped Bayern to three successive league titles.

Current highest scorer Mario Gomez with 77 games in 111 games.

Ajax

Piet van Reenen, who scored a remarkable 273 goals in 237 matches from 1929 to 1942.

TOP GOALSCORERS The greatest number of goals scored in British first-class football is 550 in 410 Scottish League matches by James McGrory of Glasgow Celtic between 1922-1938 Brazilian legend Pele scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 games between September 1956 and October 1977 The most number of league goals in England is 434 by George Arthur Rowly, who played for West Brom, Fulham, Leicester and Shrewsbury from 1946 to 1965 Source: Guinness Book of Records

He was nicknamed "Goaltjes-Piet," roughly translated as "Goal-poacher Piet," by the Ajax fans.

Current highest scorer: Siem de Jong 46 goals in 160 games.

Inter Milan

Giuseppe Meazza who struck 288 times in two spells with the club, from 1927-40 and 1946-47.

Meazza helped Italy win successive World Cups in 1934 and 1938, won the Golden Boot for the tournament's best player in 1934 and the San Siro Stadium, shared by Inter and AC, who he also briefly played for, is now officially known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Current highest scorer: Diego Milito 54 goals in 115 games.

Manchester United

Sir Bobby Charlton with 249 goals in 758 appearances between 1956 and 1973.

Sir Bobby won the World Cup with England in 1966 and was awarded the Ballon d'Or in the same year, European football's highest accolade for individual players. His total of 758 appearances for United was a record for 35 years until Ryan Giggs eclipsed it in 2008.

Current highest scorer: Wayne Rooney 175 goals in 356 games.