The doctor treating Fabrice Muamba says the care the footballer has received from the moment he collapsed during Saturday's FA Cup tie with Tottenham has been "extraordinary".

Muamba had a cardiac arrest that left him "in effect dead for 78 minutes."

Speaking to BBC Sport's Dan Roan, cardiologist Dr Sam Mohiddin believes the quick response by the paramedics and medical staff at White Hart Lane has been "fundamentally important to his recovery".