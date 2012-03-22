Alfreton Town sign Nottingham Forest's Danny Meadows
Alfreton Town have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Danny Meadows on a youth loan.
The 19-year-old has joined until the end of the season and is available for Saturday's Blue Square Bet Premier fixture at home to Cambridge United.
Meadows is a Forest youth-team product but has yet to play a first-team game for the Championship club.
Alfreton are in 16th place in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.