Alfreton Town sign Nottingham Forest's Danny Meadows

Alfreton Town have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Danny Meadows on a youth loan.

The 19-year-old has joined until the end of the season and is available for Saturday's Blue Square Bet Premier fixture at home to Cambridge United.

Meadows is a Forest youth-team product but has yet to play a first-team game for the Championship club.

Alfreton are in 16th place in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.