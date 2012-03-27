Cities finally submit bids to host Nations Cup games

The South African cities hoping to stage matches at next year's 2013 Africa Cup of Nations will learn their fates on 4 April.

Eight cities presented bids to the local organising committee on Monday.

They had been due to make their cases on Friday but requested more time to prepare.

Johannesburg, Cape Town, Polokwane, Rustenburg and Nelspruit joined fellow World Cup venues Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth and Durban in making bids.

The South African FA (Safa) will now meet on Saturday to consider recommendations from the committee that heard the bids.

"The bidding cities all gave very good 45-minute presentations," Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi told BBC Sport on Tuesday.

"The basic requirement we asked of them is how are they going to fill stadiums. That is our main issue.

"Only those cities with the best business plan will be considered - it is a fantastic dilemma for us."

Africa Cup of Nations 2013 The 32-match tournament will be played from mid-January to mid-February.

Host nation South Africa will be joined by 15 other teams.

The 2013 Cup of Nations will be the 29th edition of the competition.

More than 20 stadiums in South Africa meet Caf standards.

Seven stadiums are expected to be used for next year's event in South Africa.

Organisers have yet to confirm how many cities will eventually stage matches, but the figure of seven has been widely reported in the South African media.

The official launch of the tournament is also planned for 4 April, following a visit from the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

South Africa is spoilt for choice in terms of first-class stadiums, having hosted the Fifa World Cup in 2010.

They were granted the 2013 edition of the Nations Cup after original host nation Libya was deemed an unsuitable venue due to the civil unrest.

In a break from the norm, South Africa is reportedly set to choose seven stadiums - four of which will host the opening two rounds of group matches.

A further three will be required for the last round of group matches, followed by the knockout stages.

The 16-team tournament will take place from mid-January to mid-February 2013, with the winners representing Africa at next year's Fifa Confederations Cup in Brazil.