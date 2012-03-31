St Mirren 4-2 Kilmarnock

St Mirren came from behind to beat Kilmarnock as the Ayrshire side's hopes of finishing in the Scottish Premier League's top six ended.

Dieter Van Tornhout netted the opener for Killie but Steven Thompson slid home Saints' leveller.

The similarly-named Steven Thomson headed the hosts ahead after the break, Nigel Hasselbaink struck a third and Thompson then fired his second.

Dean Shiels pulled one back for the visitors late on.

The result, allied to Hearts' win against Aberdeen, creates an eight-point gap between sixth-place Hearts and Kilmarnock, with one round of fixtures left before the split.

St Mirren's first league win since December takes them above the Dons and to within two points of Kilmarnock.

Killie, who had substitute Liam Kelly back in the squad for the first time since the death of his father, started positively and Gary Harkins hammered a shot against the outside of the post in an early attack.

The visitors continued to press and moved into the lead when Harkins and Garry Hay combined to set up Van Tornhout on the edge of the area and the Belgian set himself before firing past Craig Samson.

Van Tornhout was less successful with his next attempt and St Mirren responded with their equaliser.

The two Stevens combined as the midfielder centred low for striker Thompson to convert.

The Buddies set about getting into the lead and Hasselbaink turned on the edge of the box before curling an excellent shot towards goal that brought out the best in Killie goalkeeper Cammy Bell.

Bell then blocked another effort by Thompson after the former Scotland player had connected well with Hasselbaink's cross.

St Mirren continued to be in the ascendancy for the remainder of the first half but suffered an injury blow when Graham Carey limped off to be replaced by Dougie Imrie.

The home side began the second half as they had ended the first and gained the advantage on 61 minutes when the diminutive Thomson nodded Imrie's cross home from eight yards.

And Hasselbaink got on the scoresheet after brushing off the challenge of Mahamadou Sissoko and rolling the ball under Bell, referee Brian Colvin disinterested in the Killie defender's claim for a foul.

Bell blocked a well-struck Imrie shot before the winger set-up Thompson for his second, the striker holding off a defender as he planted a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Kelly received warm applause from both sets of fans as he came on to replace James Fowler.

And the midfielder was involved in Killie's consolation goal with a pass to Shiels, who turned and battered a shot high past Samson from 20 yards.

