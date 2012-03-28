Wednesday's Scottish gossip

Last updated on .From the section Football

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dunfermline chairman John Yorkston has claimed the Scottish Premier League's 10 non-Old Firm clubs could resign from the league if Celtic and Rangers block changes to the voting system. (Scotsman)

Duff and Phelps could receive up to £3m if Rangers' period of administration stretches into the summer, with the company charging £654 per hour for each member of their staff's service. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Rangers forward Kyle Lafferty says Sunday's victory against Celtic proves that the Ibrox side are, on their day, still the best team in the land. (Various)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is confident he will be able to clear his name after being called to appear before the Scottish FA over his conduct during the Old Firm derby. (Daily Record)

Defender Thomas Rogne has laughed off suggestions that Celtic are 'bottlers'. (Various)

Another Parkhead stopper, Darren O'Dea, is ready leave the club this summer, with the 25-year-old currently on loan at Leeds and out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Scotland midfield duo Charlie Adam and James Morrison are expected to miss the end-of-season friendly with USA after picking up long-term injuries. (Various)

Milos Lacny may have kicked his last ball for Dundee United after being told he needs knee surgery, with his recovery unlikely to be complete before his loan from Slovan Bratislava ends. (Daily Record)

Motherwell defender Steven Hammell fears losing manager Stuart McCall if the Steelmen qualify for next season's Champions League. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock's injured captain Manuel Pascali will sign a new deal at Rugby Park and intends to make good on his promise to lead the Ayrshire side into the Champions League. (Daily Record)

On-loan striker Lee Croft admits he would love to stay at St Johnstone if they qualify for Europe. (Various)

Scottish First Division title hopefuls Ross County face losing 12 players who are out of contract in the summer ahead of their expected arrival in the top flight. (Daily Record)