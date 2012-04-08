Last updated on .From the section Football

Hibernian increased the gap between themselves and bottom side Dunfermline Athletic but were limited to one point thanks to Motherwell's late equaliser.

In a first half of few chances, Garry O'Connor fired a fine 30th-minute free-kick into the top corner of the net.

A Tom Soares drive struck the Well crossbar in a second half otherwise dominated by the visitors.

And Nicky Law's dipping 25-yard drive levelled after 81 minutes before Well's Jonathan Page was sent off.

The defender's second yellow card only gave Hibs a one-man advantage for a matter of seconds as they inched seven points clear of Dunfermline with five games remaining in the Scottish Premier League.

Rescuing a point means Motherwell end the weekend still five points clear of St Johnstone, who also drew on Saturday, in the race for a second Champions League qualifying spot behind newly crowned champions Celtic.

Experience appeared to be vital in the first half at Easter Road, where on-loan Stoke City midfielder Tom Soares replaced Richie Towell in the home side's midfield.

The visitors were denied the influential Steve Jennings and Stevie Hammell through suspension, with the more youthful Page and Stuart Carswell the replacements.

Yet it was Motherwell who started with greater promise, with Tim Clancy meeting a corner kick to power a header straight at goalkeeper Graham Stack and Law firing a shot across the face of goal.

However, Hibs settled and Well were thankful for a Shaun Hutchinson block that took the sting out of an O'Connor drive.

Then goalkeeper Darren Randolph could only watch as Ivan Sproule fired across the face of his goal and wide of the far post.

The breakthrough came after Keith Lasley was adjudged to have clipped Sproule on the edge of the box.

There were some disgruntled noises about the decision, but there was no question about the quality of the free-kick, which O'Connor fired into the far top corner.

Hibs were now on top and Leigh Griffiths and O'Connor tested goalkeeper Randolph from range before the break.

Motherwell manager Stuart McCall sent his team out early before the restart, but Hibs were still on the front foot and Soares sent a 30-yard curler off the face of the crossbar.

The visitors were showing more purpose and, after Michael Higdon sent a couple of headers over the Hibs crossbar, began to dominate possession.

However, Well were struggling to create chances until Law picked up a loose clearing header from Soares and looped his drive inside the far post from 25 yards.

Griffiths fired wildly over the junction of bar and post on the break as Hibs responded and Page received his marching orders after a block on Roy O'Donovan that prevented the home side an opportunity to record only their second home win of the season.