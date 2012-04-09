Bournemouth 2-0 Huddersfield

Bournemouth all but ended Huddersfield's hopes of automatic promotion from League One with a comfortable victory.

Scott Malone fired in the first from point-blank range after Wes Thomas, who also missed three gilt-edged chances, had a shot blocked on the line.

Marc Pugh added a second after rounding visiting keeper Alex Smithies.

Danny Ward and Diego Arismendi both went close for the Terriers while Gary Roberts sent a late free-kick wide.

Prolific Huddersfield striker Jordan Rhodes also had a goal-bound effort blocked by defender Miles Addison after Arismendi's shot had caused a scramble in the Bournemouth box.

But the visiting fans dreaming of promotion, after successive play-off failures, will be disappointed with the manner of this defeat, as Thomas's profligacy in front of goal prevented an even bigger upset.

The Cherries may look destined for mid-table but completed a rare league double over Huddersfield - while also handing interim boss Paul Groves his first victory in charge of the hosts.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Bournemouth caretaker manager Paul Groves told BBC Radio Solent:

"There was a threat from set-plays from themselves, but I don't recall too many chances and we could've probably run out more comfortable winners in the end with the chances we've had.

"I think, for us, it's a case of take each game as it comes, keep working with the players on a daily basis with the time we do get, as the games have come thick and fast and we'll see what happens at the end of the season.

"I'd like to get a little bit more time on the training ground and do a little bit more work with the players."

Huddersfield Town coach Glynn Snodin told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Everything was right preparation wise and we've come here and we haven't performed and to be honest that's with everybody.

"You get days like this and these are a good footballing side, we made sure that we had to do what we did against Charlton and today we haven't done that.

"We know what we've seen these lads Monday to Friday and they are a pleasure to work with, they're unbelievable and hopefully we can make sure that they put it right where it matters for 90 minutes on Saturday against Preston."

