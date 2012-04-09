Accrington 2-1 Hereford

Hereford United's hopes of League Two survival suffered a major dent with defeat at Accrington Stanley.

The first half was scoreless but Bobby Grant hit the bar for the hosts and was then twiced denied by Dave Cornell.

Grant's low curler, the second goal of his put Accrington ahead but Will Evans's deflected free-kick levelled the score.

Padraig Amond, who had a close-range header saved by Cornell, nodded in at the far post to win it for the hosts.

Hereford stay bottom of the table and three points adrift of League Two safety.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Accrington assistant manager Leam Richardson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

Accrington got rewards - Richardson

"Since we've been in charge, we've scored some late goals.

"We've kept believing and kept doing the right things, and you'll eventually get your rewards if you do that.

"Hereford were always going to offer a threat, especially with the position they're in at the minute.

"We used the full squad again and we saw the game out against a good Hereford team."

Hereford manager Richard O'Kelly told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

O'Kelly bemoans missed penalty call

"For the last five games we have had what I would call a dodgy decision go against us - the sort people would call a major incident.

"Today I've seen another one that is hard to comprehend. Someone who is stood 20 yards from the incident can't see the lad's hand above his head and denies us a penalty.

"I can't argue that we weren't playing particularly well, but it changes the impetus of the game as instead of then going one down we could be one up.

"In our position, little things like that help your belief, but if we can't rely on the officials then we have to rely on each other."

