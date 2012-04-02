Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson praises goalkeeper David de Gea as the Spaniard's first-half saves help the champions to a 2-0 Premier League win at Blackburn.

Admitting he was worried with the game goalless after 80 minutes, the United boss describes opening goalscorer Antonio Valencia as "the best man on the field".

Ashley Young scored the second in a win that takes Manchester United five points clear of their city rivals with seven games to play.