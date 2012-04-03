Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o drops lawsuit against Barcelona

Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o has dropped his lawsuit against Barcelona over money he claimed he was owed from his transfer to Inter Milan.

The striker Samuel Eto'o had been demanding three million euros ($3.99 million) from the 2009 deal.

"Barcelona would like to make public their thanks to Samuel Eto'o for his willingness to bring this contentious issue to an end," the club said.

"He was one of the greatest goal-scorers in the club's history."

The Indomitable Lions captain, who is now with Russian Premier League Anzhi Makhachkala, went to Inter as part of a swap deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Swede Ibrahimovic, now with AC Milan, cost Barca a fee of 46 million euros ($61.19 million) while Eto'o was valued at 20 million euros ($26.60 million).

Eto'o had based his demand on Spanish Players Union (AFE) rules, whereby a player has the right to claim 15 percent of any transfer fee.

Barca's legal services countered by saying the AFE ruling was only applicable to transfers between Spanish clubs.