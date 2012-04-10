Crusaders 0-1 Portadown

Colin Coates and Richard Lecky contend for possession

Portadown moved three points ahead of Cliftonville in the race for second place in the Premiership by beating Crusaders at Seaview.

Neil McCafferty scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute when he picked up the loose ball after Brian Gartland had headed against the post and beat Sean O'Neill with a shot.

McCafferty, Matthew Tipton and Sean Mackle all went close for the Ports.

Tuda Murphy made some fine saves to deny Crusaders after the break.

In the first half, McCafferty shot just wide of the post and O'Neill saved from Tipton.

Mackle was just off-target with an audacious attempt from 35 yards.