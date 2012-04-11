Northern Ireland drop to 100th in Fifa world rankings

Thomas Rogne of Norway in action against Northern Ireland's Martin Paterson

Northern Ireland's slide in the world rankings has continued with them dropping seven places to 100th in the latest Fifa ratings.

The latest drop followed the 3-0 friendly defeat by Norway in late February which was Michael O'Neill's first match in charge of the Irish.

Northern Ireland are level in 100th spot with Antigua.

The Republic of Ireland are up one place to 18th, alongside Switzerland with England down one to seventh.

Wales and Scotland improve to 41st and 48th positions.