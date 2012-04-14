Livingston 0-1 Ayr United
Ayr United moved three points clear of bottom club Queen of the South and level with Raith Rovers after beating Livingston.
Robert Barr was thwarted by a wonderful save from Kevin Cuthbert as Livi threatened early on.
The visitors went ahead when Mark Roberts atoned for an earlier miss with a volley past Andrew McNeil.
McNeil denied John Robertson after the break and the hosts almost levelled when Rory Boulding hit the post.
Livingston: McNeil, McCann, Watson, Craig Barr, Fordyce, Robert Barr, Kyle Jacobs, Cummings (Gray 67), Keaghan Jacobs, McNulty, Boulding.
Subs Not Used: Jamieson, McDonald, Andrew Russell, Downie.
Ayr: Cuthbert, Tiffoney, John Robertson (Ross Robertson 69), Smith, Malone, Moffat (Wardlaw 88), Geggan, Tomsett, McGowan, Parker, Roberts (Trouten 36).
Subs Not Used: McWilliams, Armstrong.
Booked: Parker, Tomsett, Geggan.
Goals: Roberts 24.
Att: 1,375
Ref: Brian Winter.