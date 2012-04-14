Livingston 0-1 Ayr United

From the section

Ayr United moved three points clear of bottom club Queen of the South and level with Raith Rovers after beating Livingston.

Robert Barr was thwarted by a wonderful save from Kevin Cuthbert as Livi threatened early on.

The visitors went ahead when Mark Roberts atoned for an earlier miss with a volley past Andrew McNeil.

McNeil denied John Robertson after the break and the hosts almost levelled when Rory Boulding hit the post.

Livingston: McNeil, McCann, Watson, Craig Barr, Fordyce, Robert Barr, Kyle Jacobs, Cummings (Gray 67), Keaghan Jacobs, McNulty, Boulding.

Subs Not Used: Jamieson, McDonald, Andrew Russell, Downie.

Ayr: Cuthbert, Tiffoney, John Robertson (Ross Robertson 69), Smith, Malone, Moffat (Wardlaw 88), Geggan, Tomsett, McGowan, Parker, Roberts (Trouten 36).

Subs Not Used: McWilliams, Armstrong.

Booked: Parker, Tomsett, Geggan.

Goals: Roberts 24.

Att: 1,375

Ref: Brian Winter.