Fleetwood Town reach Football League for first time

Fleetwood drew 2-2 with Lincoln on Friday night

Fleetwood manager Micky Mellon praised his players and chairman after they reached the Football League for the first time.

The Blue Square Bet Premier side became champions after closest rivals Wrexham could only draw 2-2 with Grimsby.

Mellon told BBC Radio Lancashire: "Any manager that's ever been successful will tell you that you have to have good players and I'm certainly blessed.

"Five or six years ago who would have thought we could do this?"

Fleetwood Town were established in 1997, although two previous incarnations of the club date back to 1908.

They were made to wait for their fifth promotion in eight years after they drew 2-2 against Lincoln City on Friday night.

It looked as if that wait would go on until Andi Thanoj's equaliser eight minutes from the end earned Grimsby their point at Wrexham.

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley said promotion to the Football League is the "culmination of many years' hard work" and thinks it will be a huge boost for the area.

"I'm not only delighted for the club but the town because it will create jobs," Pilley said.

"It was always my vision when I arrived to see this club in the Football League and now we've done it."