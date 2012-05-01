2011-12 - Man Utd 8-2 Arsenal

Manchester United stun Arsenal with an eight-goal salvo at Old Trafford in the opening stages of the 2011-12 season, including a hat-trick from England forward Wayne Rooney.

The Premier League 20 Seasons Awards will see the greatest players, managers and moments from the past 20 years acknowledged, with five awards decided by a public vote and six by a panel of experts.

The shortlist for Best Premier League Match:

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United, 1995-96

Newcastle United 5-0 Manchester United, 1996-97

Tottenham Hotspur 3-5 Manchester United, 2001-02

Portsmouth 7-4 Reading, 2007-08

Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham Hotspur, 2008-09

Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal, 2008-09

Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City, 2009-10

Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal, 2010-11

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal, 2011-12

Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City, 2011-12

Fans can submit selections in the public vote categories by visiting until Monday, 30 April.

Available to UK users only.

