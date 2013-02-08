Wales' international fixtures

From the section

Ben Davies. Wayne Hennessey and Gareth Bale line up before the Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia

2019

6 September

Euro 2020 qualifying

Wales v Azerbaijan (19:45 BST; Cardiff City Stadium)

9 September

Friendly

Wales v Belarus (19:45 BST; Cardiff City Stadium)

10 October

Euro 2020 qualifying

Slovakia v Wales (19:45 BST)

13 October

Euro 2020 qualifying

Wales v Croatia (19:45 BST)

16 November

Euro 2020 qualifying

Azerbaijan v Wales (17:00 GMT)

19 November

Euro 2020 qualifying

Wales v Hungary (19:45 GMT; Cardiff City Stadium)

Follow the fortunes of Wales' football team, and watch this page for updates to the fixture list

Full international fixtures guide

*Note that fixtures are subject to late change