Wales' international fixtures
- From the section Welsh
2019
6 September
Euro 2020 qualifying
Wales v Azerbaijan (19:45 BST; Cardiff City Stadium)
9 September
Friendly
Wales v Belarus (19:45 BST; Cardiff City Stadium)
10 October
Euro 2020 qualifying
Slovakia v Wales (19:45 BST)
13 October
Euro 2020 qualifying
Wales v Croatia (19:45 BST)
16 November
Euro 2020 qualifying
Azerbaijan v Wales (17:00 GMT)
19 November
Euro 2020 qualifying
Wales v Hungary (19:45 GMT; Cardiff City Stadium)
Follow the fortunes of Wales' football team, and watch this page for updates to the fixture list
Full international fixtures guide
*Note that fixtures are subject to late change