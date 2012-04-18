Ebbsfleet denied goalkeeper signing

Ebbsfleet United have had their request to sign a loan goalkeeper turned down.

Preston Edwards has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and Lance Cronin, who is on loan from Bristol Rovers, has a groin injury.

Manager Liam Daish told BBC Radio Kent: "I haven't got a goalkeeper on contract or on loan who is fit to play.

"I don't know what the criteria is, I don't know if the league know either. We had this situation last year."

Daish added: "I don't know why they say there's a rule for special dispensation to sign a goalkeeper (after the transfer deadline) because it's a specialised position."

Tom McNeil, who is on non-contract terms, was drafted in for his full-debut for Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Luton.

"No disrespect to Tom, who did well, but at Luton you're going to need 15 able bodies, it's hard enough as it is. It was a tough baptism and he coped well," said Daish.

Ebbsfleet's 15-man squad included 40-year-old assistant manager Paul McCarthy, who was named as a sub.

And Daish's injury worries look likely to worsen, after midfielder Ram Marwa was stretchered off and looks set to miss Saturday's trip to Southport.

"We're running on empty," said Daish.

"We won't be getting any help from the league. The good thing is we're safe, we're on our last legs, we've hit a wall and we're going to have to patch people up. And the next two games - I can't wait to see the back of them."