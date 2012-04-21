Dundee 0-3 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle swept aside 10-man Dundee thanks to Paul Cairney hat-trick.

Dundee were denied early on after a rasping Stephen O'Donnell drive was palmed wide by Scott Fox.

The visitors went ahead after 35 minutes, Cairney firing in after good work from Chris Erskine.

Cairney missed a glorious chance to score a second after the Jags were awarded a penalty early in the second-half following a foul from Neil McGregor on Mark McGuigan, but his weak spot-kick was easily saved by Rab Douglas.

The forward made up for his miss late on, first clinically sweeping home a Sean Welsh cross, and then converting from the spot after Neil McGregor fouled Welsh.

McGregor was dismissed and Cairney hammered his penalty into the top-left corner.

Dundee: Douglas, Irvine, Lockwood, McGregor, Weston, McCluskey (Riley 46), O'Donnell, Fotheringham, Conroy, Hyde (Benedictis 61), Mcintosh. Subs Not Used: Gibson, McKeown, Chisholm.

Sent Off: McGregor (90). Booked: O'Donnell, Weston.

Partick Thistle: Fox, Robertson, Balatoni, Archibald, O'Donnell, Bannigan, Paton, Cairney, Welsh, McGuigan (Burns 86), Erskine (Elliot 82). Subs Not Used: Scully, McAleer, Griffin.

Booked: Bannigan, Cairney. Goals: Cairney 35,81,90 pen.

Att: 3,682

Ref: Kevin Clancy