Dundee 0-3 Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle swept aside 10-man Dundee thanks to Paul Cairney hat-trick.
Dundee were denied early on after a rasping Stephen O'Donnell drive was palmed wide by Scott Fox.
The visitors went ahead after 35 minutes, Cairney firing in after good work from Chris Erskine.
Cairney missed a glorious chance to score a second after the Jags were awarded a penalty early in the second-half following a foul from Neil McGregor on Mark McGuigan, but his weak spot-kick was easily saved by Rab Douglas.
The forward made up for his miss late on, first clinically sweeping home a Sean Welsh cross, and then converting from the spot after Neil McGregor fouled Welsh.
McGregor was dismissed and Cairney hammered his penalty into the top-left corner.
Dundee: Douglas, Irvine, Lockwood, McGregor, Weston, McCluskey (Riley 46), O'Donnell, Fotheringham, Conroy, Hyde (Benedictis 61), Mcintosh. Subs Not Used: Gibson, McKeown, Chisholm.
Sent Off: McGregor (90). Booked: O'Donnell, Weston.
Partick Thistle: Fox, Robertson, Balatoni, Archibald, O'Donnell, Bannigan, Paton, Cairney, Welsh, McGuigan (Burns 86), Erskine (Elliot 82). Subs Not Used: Scully, McAleer, Griffin.
Booked: Bannigan, Cairney. Goals: Cairney 35,81,90 pen.
Att: 3,682
Ref: Kevin Clancy