Harry Redknapp: Bolton's Phil Gartside backs England claims

Bolton chairman Phil Gartside has told BBC Sport he believes Harry Redknapp would make a good England manager.

Gartside said the Tottenham Hotspur boss was a "good motivator with a winning mentality".

It is the first time a Football Association board member has spoken about Redknapp's credentials.

"He's had success at every club he has been at and he sets teams up to win," added Gartside, who is not on the panel that will choose the next England boss.

The panel, which consists of Sir Trevor Brooking, David Bernstein, Alex Horne and Adrian Bevington, has previously stated they will wait until the "tail end" of the season before making approaches to anyone.

Tottenham, who are fourth in the Premier League this season, are keen to keep their manager, who took over in 2008 with the club bottom of the Premier League.

However, with just 49 days to go until the start of Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, the pressure is growing on the FA to install a replacement for Fabio Capello.

Stuart Pearce is currently caretaker of the senior side, who are also without a captain, suspended striker Wayne Rooney for two matches and injured midfielder Jack Wilshere heading into the tournament.

Since Capello resigned after the FA stripped John Terry of the England captaincy, former West Ham, Southampton and Portsmouth boss Redknapp, has been the favourite to take the job, with former England captain Alan Shearer saying the FA should "move heaven and earth" to get their man.

"Harry is an outstanding English manager," Gartside added.

"The one quality which I believe the England manager should have is a winning mentality.

"For too long, we have not had a team which is capable of winning a tournament. The most important job for any England manager is to win a tournament for us."