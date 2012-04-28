Swindon 5-0 Port Vale

Swindon swept aside Port Vale to seal the League Two title.

A stunning long-range strike from Matt Ritchie opened the scoring, and Paul Benson doubled their lead from six-yards out after the break.

Benson netted his second from close range to make it 3-0, before defender Aden Flint nodded in Ritchie's corner.

Substitute Alan Connell struck home Swindon's fifth to secure Paolo di Canio his first piece of silverware as Town manager.

The Robins had already cemented their place in League One for next season, but a bullish Di Canio had openly stated his intention to go up as Champions.

After a dull start, Ritchie set them on their way by lashing an unstoppable shot past keeper Chris Martin into the top corner.

Captain Paul Caddis' through ball was dummied by Simon Ferry and Benson poked his shot over Martin to make it 2-0.

Benson arrived at the near post to slot home Lee Holmes' cross for his second and just two minutes later it was 4-0 after Flint nodded.

Top scorer Connell crowned a fine team performance by turning in Luke Rooney's attempted shot from close range.

