Wrexham 5-1 Braintree Town

Wrexham booked a two-leg Blue Square Bet Premier play-off clash with Luton after a convincing 5-1 win against Braintree Town.

The Dragons took the lead in the 19th minute through player-manager Andy Morrell, before Adrian Cieslewicz added a second just before half-time.

Ben Wright's 52nd-minute header gave Town hope but Mathias Pogba soon restored Wrexham's two-goal advantage.

Danny Wright and a Neil Ashton penalty completed the scoring for Wrexham.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Wrexham player-manager Andy Morrell told BBC Radio Wales:

"I'm really pleased because that was more like us and we got the goals that I think the performance deserved.

"There were a few scrapes along the way that we're going to have a look at and work on but it's unbelievable, getting 98 points in the season - it's frightening that you get 98 points and don't go straight up.

"We knew what it was like at the start of the season but that's an incredible acheivement. Have we overachieved, yes, but now that takes us nicely in [to the play-offs] on the back of two good performances."

