Craig Edwards hails promoted Billericay Town

Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards has praised his side's resilience after they won the Ryman Premier title.

Defender Chris Wild fell through a balcony in pre-season and goalkeeper Nicky Morgan was temporarily paralysed in October.

"We've had so much adversity, we've overcome everything," said Edwards, whose side will play in the Blue Square Bet South next season.

"We've been top since mid-October, and it is the hardest place to be."

He told BBC Radio Essex: "We've gone 16 games unbeaten, there is an unbelievable spirit among this bunch of boys, and long may it continue."

Billericay sealed the title with a 2-2 draw at Margate after a lengthy tussle at the top with rivals AFC Hornchurch and Lowestoft Town.