Aldershot Town striker Wilko Risser eyes new contract

Aldershot striker Wilko Risser hopes he can earn a new contract at the club.

The 29-year-old Namibian, who has scored three goals in 14 appearances for the Shots, currently has a short-term deal which expires in the summer.

He told BBC Surrey: "It's been pleasant to come into the team and the club. I've felt at home and everyone has taken me in.

"But it's up to the gaffer [Dean Holdsworth]. I can just do what I do, try and improve and impress."

The Shots are set for a mid-table finish in League Two, but Risser believes with the right acquisitions over the summer, the Hampshire side could challenge for a play-off place.

"I'm one of the older chaps but if you look at our team, we are very young," he continued.

"There's so much more potential but we have to work a lot. Someone like Adam Mekki is a great talent.

"We need some strengthening and to have some depth in the squad. All the teams at the top of the league have that and it's very important.

"If we get that, we could be very, very good."