Luis Suarez is 'special' says Kenny Dalglish after win at Norwich

Media playback is not supported on this device Dalglish hails 'fantastic' Liverpool

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish praised the "special" talents of Luis Suarez after the striker scored a hat-trick in their 3-0 victory at Norwich.

Suarez's third was a 45-yard effort and capped a fine performance as the Reds hit form ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Dalglish said: "He's a special player. It was a fantastic performance.

Did you know? Luis Suarez's treble took his tally to 11 league goals this season, making him the second player from Uruguay to reach double figures in a Premier League season after Gus Poyet, who managed it four times

"Everybody knows what's coming ahead on Saturday but the team did their jobs professionally and efficiently."

Liverpool host Fulham on Tuesday night before the cup final at Wembley and Dalglish is confident his side will give another strong showing in that Premier League game.

"The players who play on Tuesday will have the same determination to get the victory," said the Liverpool manager. "I can't guarantee we will be as good as that but the players who play will do as well as they can."

Although Suarez took the headlines, Dalglish felt the team as a whole deserved praise for their comfortable win at Carrow Road.

He added: "Luis has been like that many times this year and not been rewarded - and it's the same with the team.

Media playback is not supported on this device Suarez is world class - Gerrard

"That third goal is not difficult to score if you've got Luis Suarez's ability - it's more difficult if you are a mere mortal.

"The clean sheet was also important for us. It gives the defenders and Pepe Reina a bit of a boost."

Midfielder Steven Gerrard returned to the side after being rested against West Brom, and he said he was initially unimpressed with Suarez's decision to shoot for goal to make it 3-0.

"I was just about to give him a rollicking but I ended up clapping him," said Gerrard. "It was a fantastic individual performance by Luis. It was world-class, so clinical.

"We are lucky to have him. Only certain players in the world can score goals like that third one - and he is one of them. It was about vision more than technique."