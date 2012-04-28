Premier League: Who faces the drop?

BBC Sport takes a look at which Premier League sides are most at risk of being relegated to the Championship next season, with Aston Villa, Bolton, QPR, Wigan and Blackburn all fighting to beat the drop.

With Wolves having already lost the battle, there are two relegation spots left and Bolton boss Owen Coyle admits these are "anxious moments" for his club, while Aston Villa's Alex McLeish, whose side sit just three points above the drop-zone, issues a rallying call to his team as they prepare for a dramatic close to the season.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Audio

Botham, Gooch, Flintoff... and now Ollie Pope occupies the Lord's 'big boy chair'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Ronaldo scores in first Juve game

Video

Why anyone can take up table tennis

Video

'Pretty cool' to be in Ryder Cup contention - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

Dramatic, colourful and full of records: Daley's European Championships review

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories