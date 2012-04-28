BBC Sport takes a look at which Premier League sides are most at risk of being relegated to the Championship next season, with Aston Villa, Bolton, QPR, Wigan and Blackburn all fighting to beat the drop.

With Wolves having already lost the battle, there are two relegation spots left and Bolton boss Owen Coyle admits these are "anxious moments" for his club, while Aston Villa's Alex McLeish, whose side sit just three points above the drop-zone, issues a rallying call to his team as they prepare for a dramatic close to the season.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

Available to UK users only.