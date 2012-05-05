Gillingham 2-0 Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section Football

Charlie Lee scored a brace as Gillingham beat Morecambe to finish one place outside the play-off spots.

Danny Kedwell's shot was headed off the line by Shrimps striker Jordan Burrow, but Lee put the Gills ahead with a low strike from 20 yards.

Visiting keeper Barry Roche did brilliantly to deny Jo Kuffour on the stroke of half-time.

But Lee made it 2-0 in the second half with a cool finish following Danny Jackman's neat through-ball.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Gillingham manager Andy Hessenthaler told BBC Radio Kent:

"I asked them to go out and win the last game and I couldn't ask for any more from the boys.

"There's a fine line between success and failure, if that's the word finishing eighth, but we haven't achieved our goal this season.

"He's (chairman Paul Scally) thinking about what to do, that's a chat between myself and the chairman for Monday.

"We'll see where he wants to go with me. Hopefully it will be here, if not, that's football, he'll make a decision which will be an honest one."