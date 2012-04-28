East Stirlingshire 2-1 Berwick Rangers

East Stirlingshire recorded their first league win in eight games with a victory against Berwick.

Scotland's bottom-placed side had won just five league games all season coming into the fixture but took the lead after six minutes when Lewis Horner thumped home the opener after the visitors had failed to clear Andrew Stirling's corner.

Jordyn Sheerin then headed past Berwick keeper Youssef Bejaoui 12 minutes later as John Coughlin's side raced into a two-goal lead.

The Shire looked to be closing in on victory when Berwick's Steven Notman was sent off for a bad foul on Joseph Dingwall seven minutes into the second half.

However, the Borderers came back into the game when Ryan Frances was dismissed for a foul on Kevin McDonald inside the area.

Lee Currie converted the penalty, but Ian Little's side were unable to find a late equaliser.

East Stirlingshire: Antell, Gillespie, Jackson, Frances, Dingwall, Turner (Ramage 85), Hunter, Stirling, Maxwell (Tart 78), Horner, Sheerin (Fulton 77).

Subs Not Used: Hay, Cane.

Sent Off: Frances (70).

Booked: Jackson, Turner, Frances, Tart.

Goals: Horner 6, Sheerin 18.

Berwick: Bejaoui, Notman, Forster, Townsley, McGlinchey (Ferguson 46), McDonald, Currie (Miller 89), Greenhill, Ross Gray, Handling, Noble (McLaren 69).

Subs Not Used: Barclay, Walker.

Sent Off: Notman (52).

Booked: Forster.

Goals: Currie 70 pen.

Att: 277

Ref: Greg Aitken.