Harry Redknapp gives up on England job

Media playback is not supported on this device Redknapp rules out future England role

Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says he will never manage England after

After his team's 4-1 win over Bolton, Redknapp insisted he had no regrets despite being a favourite for the role.

"I don't think it will ever happen now," the 65-year-old told BBC Sport. "Roy has four years and I hope he sees it out and has great success."

West Brom boss Hodgson was confirmed as the new England boss on Tuesday, having first been approached on Sunday.

But Redknapp said he was fortunate to be in his current position and was concentrating on his side's push for a Champions League spot.

Victory at the Reebok Stadium kept his side fourth in the Premier League with two games remaining.

"I didn't wake up and think on Monday morning 'what's happened to me, I'm not the England manager'," Redknapp explained.

Tottenham run-in 6 May A Villa (a) 13 May Fulham (h) Football fixtures - day by day

"It saved me making a decision in all honesty because I'm very happy at Tottenham. I wish Roy all the best. I'm fed up of hearing my name mentioned now, I'm history.

"I'm not bothered, I've got a great job and I'm lucky. There are lots of lads who are cleverer than me who are managing at lower division clubs.

"I'm lucky I'm managing a top four, top five club, one of the best in the country. I don't feel like anyone owes me anything.

"I'm looking forward to a summer holiday. I've had a difficult year."

Tottenham's win against Bolton came courtesy of a second-half spell in which goals by Rafael van der Vaart and two from Emmanuel Adebayor overcame a Bolton fightback.

Nigel Reo-Coker equalised after Luka Modric's opener but the hosts could not stop a clinical Spurs side on a night when Fabrice Muamba returned to the Reebok Stadium. following his cardiac arrest against Tottenham in March.

The result gave Spurs their first back-to-back league wins since January, but Redknapp denied their slump in form was a result of his link to the England job.

Asked if that situation had affected his team, Redknapp said: "I don't think so. Other people at the club, my staff think it did. It's not been that drastic really.

"We've had a tricky spell, now we've come back strong.

"It's tight [at the top] with Newcastle winning at Chelsea, I couldn't see that coming, but it's put them right in there. It's all to play for."

Meanwhile, former England general manager Franco Baldini has warned Hodgson that he faces a tough job at Euro 2012.

The 64-year-old will take over on a four-year deal at the end of the season, succeeding Fabio Capello.

England have been drawn in Group D alongside France, Sweden and tournament co-hosts Ukraine.

Capello's former assistant Baldini, who left England for Roma at the end of the Euro 2012 qualifiers, told BBC Sport: "It's a very tough job.

"Everybody is expecting something very good from the England team. It's not going to be easy.

"The opponents are very strong. The English players at the end of the season are very very tired, so this could be a factor.

"At the World Cup we didn't have the best Wayne Rooney that we could have. He is the kind of player who can make a difference if fit.

"Having him suspended for the first two games is going to be an issue."

Of Hodgson's appointment, Baldini added: "I wasn't surprised Hodgson got the job. After the World Cup the FA said the next manager would be an English one, so there wasn't much choice.

"I know him very well. He's a very experienced manager, a nice guy and I wish him luck."