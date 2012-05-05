Albion Rovers 1-2 Stirling Albion

Albion missed out on the chance to secure their Second Division safety after a narrow defeat to already relegated Stirling Albion.

The Wee Rovers, who finish ninth in the table, had to win and hope that Forfar lost at Stenhousemuir to secure safety, but victory for the Loons at Ochilview Park decided Albion's fate even if they had won.

It had all started so well for Rovers when John Gemmell headed them in front after just five minutes, but Stirling struck back to draw level just after the hour mark when Stephen Day side-footed home Joshua Flood's centre.

With Albion pushing forward for the much-needed win, Stirling stole the points with 15 minutes remaining when Gary Brass slotted home to complete a third victory in four games against Rovers this season.

Albion Rovers: Gaston, Reid, O'Byrne, Lumsden, Russell, McStay, Ferry, Marriott (Chaplain 55), Love (Gilmartin 76), Gemmell, Werndly (Acqua 64). Subs Not Used: Fahey, Ciaran Donnelly.

Booked: Gemmell, McStay, Lumsden.

Goals: Gemmell 5.

Stirling Albion: Cleland, McGeachie, Dillon, Thom, Crawley, McCunnie (Ashe 46), McSorley, Ferry (Day 46), Flood, Brass, Gavin McPherson (Davidson 83). Subs Not Used: Jacobs, Kelbie.

Booked: Flood, Ferry, McSorley,Dillon.

Goals: Day 61, Brass 75.

Attendance: 462

Referee: Bobby Madden