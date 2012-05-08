Andy Hessenthaler steps down as Gillingham manager

Andy Hessenthaler has stepped down as manager of League Two side Gillingham.

Hessenthaler, who had been in charge of the Gills since May 2010, has been offered a place on the board after the club failed to make the play-offs.

Gills chairman Paul Scally said: "I'd like to thank Andy for his hard work and effort over the past two years.

"Both I and Andy, while disappointed the club has not achieved its aims this season or last, want nothing but success for the club going forward."

Andy Hessenthaler at Gillingham PLAYER (1996-2006 - all competitions) 365 appearances (36 as a substitute), 29 goals. MANAGERIAL RECORD (2000-2004) Played 228, Won 77, Drew 54, Lost 97, Win ratio 34%. MANAGERIAL RECORD (2010-2012) Played 101, Won 39, Drew 29, Lost 33, Win ratio 39%.

He added: "Given the huge and invaluable contribution Andy has made to the club, I have asked him to consider joining the board as a full company director.

"The role would assume responsibility and oversee all club football development, scouting, recruitment and all other football related matters.

"Andy has agreed to consider this offer over the next few days."

Hessenthaler, 46, has had two spells as Gillingham manager.

He signed for the club as a player in August 1996 and became player-manager from June 2000 to November 2004.

Hessenthaler moved to a playing-only role from the end of 2004 to 2006 before he returned to the club as a manager at the end of the 2009-10 season.

He has been in charge of the Gills for a total of 329 matches, winning 116 of them.

Hessenthaler took Gillingham to 11th place in the second tier of English football in 2002-03, their highest ever Football League position.