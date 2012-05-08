No contact from Burton, says Telford boss Andy Sinton

AFC Telford United boss Andy Sinton insists that he remains fully committed to the Bucks despite rumours linking him with his old club Burton Albion.

"I can't stop speculation," the 46-year-old told BBC Radio Shropshire. "But I'm committed to Telford. I signed a deal last year and I'm happy.

"I keep hearing the rumours. There's no truth as far as (me) being contacted."

Sinton made 38 appearances for Burton as a player between 2002 and 2004 under then manager Nigel Clough.

The former England international midfielder led Telford back into the Conference in 2011 in his first season in charge at the Bucks Head.

He then guided the Bucks to safety in the top flight of non-league football, finishing just one place above the relegation zone.

"There's a job to do at Telford, until such time as someone tells me different," Sinton added.

"If you get recognition and people come looking or asking, I can't stop that.

"It's nice but that's for other people to decide."

Burton parted company with manager Paul Peschisolido in March, and Gary Rowett has since been in charge of the first team in a caretaker capacity.