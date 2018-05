Euro 2012: Co-hosts Ukraine name 26-man provisional squad

From the section

Ukraine manager Oleh Blokhin has named a provisional 26-man squad for the co-hosts' pre-Euro 2012 training camp.

Blokhin has included two uncapped goalkeepers - Oleksandr Bandura and Maksym Koval - after Oleksandr Shovkovskiy (shoulder) and Andriy Dykan (facial injury) were ruled out.

First-choice keeper Oleksandr Rybka is serving a two-year suspension for a doping offence.

Ukraine are in Group D with England, France and Sweden.

Blokhin's side begin their campaign against Sweden on 11 June, shortly after the Group D opener between England and France.

Did you know? Two members of the Ukraine squad have experience of playing in the Premier League: Andriy Voronin (Liverpool 2007-10) and Andriy Shevchenko (Chelsea 2006-09)

Ukraine take on France on 15 June before facing England on 19 June.

Top scorer Andriy Shevchenko has recovered from injury to join the pre-tournament trip to Turkey, but Shakhtar Donetsk defender Dmytro Chygrynskiy has missed out.

Goalkeepers: Oleksandr Bandura (Metalurh Donetsk), Oleksandr Goryainov (Metalist Kharkiv), Maxym Koval (Dynamo Kiev), Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Defenders: Bohdan Butko (Illychivets Mariupil), Olexandr Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk), Vitaly Mandziuk (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Taras Mikhalik (Dynamo Kiev), Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yevhen Selin (Vorskla Poltava), Yevhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev), Vyacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Midfielders: Olexandr Aliyev (Dynamo Kiev), Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev), Oleh Gusev (Dynamo Kiev), Yevhen Konoplyanka (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Serhiy Nazarenko (Tavriya Simferopol), Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Anatoliy Tymoshchuk (Bayern Munich), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kiev).

Forwards: Andriy Voronin (Dinamo Moscow), Marko Devic (Metalist Kharkiv), Artem Milevskiy (Dynamo Kiev), Yevhen Seleznyov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kiev).