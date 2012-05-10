Last updated on .From the section Euro 2012

Dave Watson

England manager Roy Hodgson has appointed Birmingham goalkeeping coach Dave Watson to work alongside Ray Clemence at Euro 2012.

Former Barnsley goalkeeper Watson, 38, coached current Three Lions number one Joe Hart when he was on loan at St Andrews in the 2009-10 season.

"Dave is highly rated throughout the game and is well respected by the goalkeepers who have worked with him, importantly Joe Hart," said Hodgson.

"He will fit in well with the squad."

One-club man Watson retired from playing because of injury at the age of 28, and he worked with Oldham, Huddersfield, Northampton and Nottingham Forest before joining Birmingham in 2008.

"He has worked with a number of current English goalkeepers and has experience of working with England development teams," added Hodgson.

"I'm personally delighted to have him as part of the England staff at the tournament.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Birmingham City Football Club for agreeing to Dave working at the Euros."

Watson is the second addition to Hodgson's backroom staff, following the appointment of Fulham coach Ray Lewington.

The new England manager's first match in charge will be a friendly against Norway in Oslo on 26 May, before his first experience of Wembley when England entertain Belgium on 2 June.

He will name his squad for the summer tournament in Ukraine and Poland on Wednesday, 16 May.