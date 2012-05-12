Albion Rovers 2-0 Elgin City (agg: 2-1)

Albion Rovers reached the Second Division play-off final in dramatic fashion as Scott Chaplain's superb 90th-minute overhead kick downed Elgin.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, the Coatbridge side levelled the tie when John Gemmell volleyed home from six yards on 62 minutes.

And Chaplain sealed an aggregate victory in style to set up a final showdown with Stranraer.

Rovers keeper Derek Gaston had earlier denied Stuart Leslie with a smart stop.

An exciting opening saw both sides threaten in the first quarter before Gemmell went closest for Albion in the 38th minute, forcing a brilliant parried save from Alexander Clark.

But Gemmell did find the net after the break, volleying home from six yards to level matters.

Chris Boyle then tested Clark before Paul Millar shot wide and Mark Nicolson headed off target at the other end.

Albion keeper Derek Gaston made a decisive stop to keep out Stuart Leslie in the 86th minute, and it was left for Chaplain to settle matters in acrobatic style from 18 yards from Gemmell's header.

Albion Rovers: Gaston, Reid, Marriott, Ciaran Donnelly, Russell, Pierce (Werndly 79), Canning, Stevenson, Boyle (Love 75), Gemmell, Chaplain. Subs Not Used: Fahey, Acqua, Gilmartin.

Booked: Reid, Canning. Goals: Gemmell 62, Chaplain 90.

Elgin: Clark, Durnan, Duff, Nicolson, Niven, Moore, Leslie, Cooper (Macphee 77), Cameron, Millar (O'Donoghue 85), Gunn. Subs Not Used: Calder, Crooks, Beveridge.

Att: 827

Ref: John McKendrick