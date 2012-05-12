Queen's Park 0-2 Stranraer (agg:1-5)

From the section

Stranraer completed a 5-1 aggregate victory against Queen's Park in the Second Division play-off semi-final.

Craig Malcolm converted from close range to give the visitors the lead.

And Martin Grehan compounded the Spiders' misery with Stranraer's second, a left-footed shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Grehan and Stephen Stirling were denied by Neil Parry in the second half and the Stair Park side will face Albion Rovers in the two-legged final.

Queen's Park: Parry, McGinn, Little, Brough, Bradley, Anderson (Gallagher 77), McBride, Watt, Smith (Quinn 46), Longworth, Murray (Meggatt 46). Subs Not Used: Strain, Ronald.

Booked: Little, Anderson, Brough.

Stranraer: David Mitchell, Taggart, McGregor, McKeown, Noble, Winter (Kane 57), Christopher Aitken, Stirling, Gallagher, Malcolm (Stuart McColm 76), Grehan (Moore 66). Subs Not Used: Marshall, Belkouche.

Booked: McGregor, Grehan.

Goals: Malcolm 12, Grehan 20.

Att: 1,188

Ref: David Somers.