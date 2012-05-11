Aldershot striker Danny Hylton hit with eight-match ban

Aldershot Town striker Danny Hylton has been given an eight-match ban and fined £1,000 after being found guilty of two charges of racial abuse.

An FA statement said a regulatory commission had proved counts of "abusive and insulting words with a reference to ethnic origin, race and nationality, towards a participant".

Both incidents took place in the club's League Two game at Barnet in October.

Aldershot have 14 days to lodge an appeal on the 23-year-old's behalf.

Hylton, who was Aldershot's top scorer last season with 16 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions, and who won the League Two player of the month award in October, has been warned about his future conduct.

Both Barnet and Aldershot were fined £1,000 by the FA in October after a mass confrontation at the end the match at Underhill.

The ban matches that handed to Liverpool forward Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan was found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.