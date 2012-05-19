Hibernian 1-5 Hearts

Hearts hammered Edinburgh rivals Hibernian to claim the Scottish Cup in a goal-laden Hampden final.

Darren Barr stabbed home the opener and Rudi Skacel's deflected shot gave Hearts a 2-0 lead before James McPake pulled one back for Hibs on 41 minutes.

Pa Kujabi's foul on Suso Santana led to a second booking for the former and a Hearts penalty, which was converted by Danny Grainger just after half-time.

Ryan McGowan's header and Skacel's second rounded off Hearts' win.

An eighth Scottish Cup triumph for the Tynecastle side, who had already qualified for the Europa League through the Scottish Premier League, ensures Hibs' long wait to add to their last win in the tournament in 1902 continues.

And St Johnstone, who finished one place behind Hearts in the league, are also beneficiaries of the result as they too now qualify for Europe.

Hearts, who left Craig Beattie on the bench and David Templeton out of the squad altogether, were forceful early on and Skacel, a scorer in the 2006 final, headed wide from Andrew Driver's cross.

Kujabi was sent off on a miserable day for Hibs

And Paulo Sergio's side moved into a 15th-minute lead with a scrappy goal from Grainger's corner.

Hibs were unable to clear as Andy Webster and McGowan tried to force the issue and then McGowan's deflected shot sat up kindly for Barr to poke home.

Hearts' confidence grew and their use of the ball was stretching Hibs, who had Kujabi booked for a foul on Suso.

Skacel received Ian Black's pass just outside the box and his shot on the turn took a nick off McPake as it swerved past Mark Brown and doubled Hearts' advantage on 27 minutes.

Pat Fenlon's side had the chance to reduce their deficit when Kujabi's cross bounced up for O'Connor in front of goal but the striker snatched at his shot and cleared the bar.

McPake denied Hearts a third with a crucial clearance near the goal-line after Suso's shot had beaten Brown.

And the on-loan Coventry defender then made a vital contribution at the other end to give Hibs hope.

Skacel and McGowan were on target for Hearts

Tom Soares' poor corner was cleared but Hibs recycled the ball back to the midfielder on the right and his dangerous low delivery into a crowded area was nudged past keeper Jamie MacDonald by the outstretched foot of McPake.

Referee Craig Thomson showed leniency after Leigh Griffiths pushed Black as the two became involved in a scuffle, the Hibs striker perhaps still smarting from a heavy aerial challenge by the midfielder earlier in the match.

Half-time soon came and went and there was drama seconds after the restart as Hearts were awarded a penalty.

Kujabi pulled the jersey and caught the heel of Suso as the Hearts winger sped along the byeline and the Spaniard tumbled as he made his way into the box.

Thomson pointed to the spot but television replays suggested the foul by Kujabi had taken place just outside the box as the dismissed left-back trudged off the park in dejection.

Grainger calmly swept the ball home from 12 yards for his first Hearts goal.

Hibs' struggle to contain their opponents at set pieces continued as McGowan nodded over the line after Brown had got a hand on Stephen Elliott's initial header.

It got worse for the Leith side when Skacel found space in the D and sent another net-bound shot past Brown.

Black waved goodbye to the Hearts fans as his final appearance for the club came to an end five minutes from time, the midfielder replaced by Scott Robinson.

And within moments the Hearts fans were given the signal to start the celebrations as Thomson brought proceedings to a close.

Live text commentary