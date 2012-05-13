FA Vase: Dunston 2-0 West Auckland

Andrew Bulford scored twice as Dunston beat Northern League rivals West Auckland to secure the FA Vase for the first time in their history at Wembley.

Bulford's first came on 32 minutes, when he ran onto Stephen Goddard's flick and lobbed goalkeeper Mark Bell.

Stuart Banks went close to equalising for West but he placed his effort just wide of the post.

The game was settled in the 79th minute when Goddard again found Bulford who struck from close range.

Line-ups

Dunston UTS: Connell, Cattanach (C), Galbraith, Robson, Swailes, Young, Shaw, Dixon, Goddard (Preen, 85), Bulford (Craggs, 89), McAndrew

Subs not used: 13 Andrew Clark, 12 Ian Herron, 15 Jack Burns

West Auckland: Bell, Pattinson, Green, Gibson, Parker, Stephenson (Hindmarsh, 77), Banks, Hudson, Moffat (C), Rae, Nicholls (Young, 60)

Subs not used: 18 Daryl Hall, 23 Ross Preston, 25 Matthew Coad

Referee: Roger East

Attendance: 5,126