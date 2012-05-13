Scotland manager Craig Levein to snub Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher will not play again for Scotland while Craig Levein is manager of the national side, the Scottish Football Association has confirmed.

Wolves striker Fletcher, 25, sent a text message to say he was unavailable for a friendly against Northern Ireland in February 2011.

Levein has not picked Fletcher since, although he could return under a future manager because it is not an SFA ban.

"I won't consider Fletcher for any matches," Levein said.

"It's now 15 months since Fletcher sent a text saying: 'Tell him I don't want to play'.

Did you know? Fletcher has scored one goal in eight Scotland appearances and he was the team's top goalscorer at the European Under-19 Championships in 2006 with nine goals

"Those were the words. Until now, the door has been open but 15 months is a long time."

Levein will reveal his squad later this week for the friendly against the United States on 26 May with a World Cup qualifying campaign also looming.

"This is a natural cut-off point," Levein added.

"Going into a new campaign, I don't want the distraction.

"That's it finished now. It's not a ban. I have given the SFA's chief executive Stewart Regan the courtesy of letting him know.

"But this is purely me acting in what I think are the best interests of the national team."

Fletcher scored 11 goals in England's Premier League for relegated Wolves this season.

Scotland have failed to qualify for this summer's European Championship in Poland and Ukraine.