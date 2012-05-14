Joey Barton facing lengthy ban after red card in QPR defeat

QPR midfielder Joey Barton is sent off

QPR midfielder Joey Barton has apologised for his red card and subsequent actions in the 3-2 defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

Barton, 29, faces a lengthy ban after being sent off for an incident involving Carlos Tevez, then kicking Sergio Aguero before leaving the field.

"There's no need for Barton's actions. He just swings out violently at Tevez. It's just sheer madness. We've seen it before and we'll see it again - that's what you get with him. He's never going to calm down unfortunately."

On Monday, he tweeted: "Right, enough about yesterday, I apologise to everyone offended by it.

"If that's not enough for some, so be it. Life is too short."

He added: "Things happen on the pitch, in the heat of battle sometimes. Not how we always plan them to happen."

The former City man will receive an automatic four-game ban for his second red card of the season, and his on-field reaction and initial comments on Twitter could mean the Football Association adds to his suspension.

The FA is expected to clarify by the end of Monday what charges Barton will face.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Barton tweeted: "People are forgetting Tevez started the fracas by throwing a punch to the head.

"Can do nothing but apologise to the players and the fans. Still don't think its a sending off."

After being ordered from the pitch, Barton floored Aguero with a kick, but said that this was aimed at inciting the Manchester City players.

He added: "The head was never gone at any stage, once I'd been sent off, one of our players suggested I should try to take one of theirs with me. It never worked but god loves a trier."

On his way from the field, Barton was confronted by Vincent Kompany and Mario Balotelli, and had to be ushered down the tunnel by QPR staff and City substitute Micah Richards.

BBC pundit Robbie Savage replied to Barton's tweets, saying: "When you see it back it was a red definitely, then also could of been a red for kick out [at Aguero].

"You shouldn't of elbowed him [Tevez] in the throat, booted Aguero and squared up to Kompany."

Speaking on Final Score, former England defender Martin Keown said: "His behaviour afterwards, even if it wasn't a sending off, is absolutely unforgivable."

Fellow pundit Garth Crooks added: "This will go beyond the summer. When the FA see this there will be reprisals. It's extraordinary. You can only describe it as an assault on Carlos Tevez. He should get a six-month ban, for that incident alone."

Despite the defeat by City, QPR avoided relegation from the Premier League thanks to Bolton's failure to beat Stoke.

"I've not seen it [the initial incident involving Tevez]," said manager Mark Hughes. "Some media people have said he deserved it and even after he was shown red there was somewhat of a melee which was unfortunate as well.

"But I am pleased the guys were able to use that situation to good effect, so let's try not to focus on that incident because it was one negative on a fantastic day for QPR."