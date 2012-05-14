Managers on 'unbelievable' City win

Managers from around the country pay tribute to Sunday's exciting finale to the 2011-12 Premier League season, when Manchester City won the title with seconds to go.

City needed two goals in injury time to beat QPR and finish top of the table after rivals Manchester United won 1-0 away at Sunderland.

But late goals from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero gave the Blues a 3-2 win and the title on goal difference from Sir Alex Ferguson's men.

Top Stories