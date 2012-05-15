BBC Late Kick Off (South/South West/West) look back at their series of The Knowledge.

Over the past season Late Kick Off's Graeme Murty and Bournemouth's Steve Fletcher revealed the inner secrets of the game from a professional's viewpoint.

'Murts' and 'Fletch' revealed some of the dark arts that enable a team to gain an advantage over their opponents with more tips and advice straight from the training ground.

Everything they told you was within the laws of the game but not usually known by non-professionals. Watch their tips and advice again to help you get a vital advantage next time you play.