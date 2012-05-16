Sheffield Wednesday boss Jones wants Michail Antonio signing

Sheffield Wednesday boss Dave Jones is hopeful of securing a permanent deal for Reading loanee Michail Antonio.

The 22-year-old winger helped the Owls to promotion from League One, scoring their first goal in the 2-0 final day win over Wycombe.

"We've spoken to Reading and we're in negotiations with them," Jones told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Antonio has said that he'd love to join us and it's now up to us to strike a deal."

Media playback is not supported on this device Response to promotion immense - Jones

He added: "We're looking for a permanent deal with the boy but if we could sign him on loan for a year then that's something we'd consider but I wouldn't have thought that'd be an option."

The ex-Cardiff boss, who released six players on Tuesday, confirmed the club are also in talks with Newcastle and Burnley about Nile Ranger and Keith Treacy respectively.

But Jones is keen that the Owls do not completely overhaul the team that pipped rivals Sheffield United to automatic promotion from League One.

"We're speaking to all the clubs who we've had players on loan from," he continued.

"The division we're going into is completely different so you need to make sure you have the right squad in place.

"You don't want to lose what the club has gained in the last 12 months which is camaraderie and a toughness. They're a great bunch of lads so whoever comes in needs to fit in that dressing room."