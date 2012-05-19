Championship play-off final as it happened

Please manually refresh for the latest updates.

Result: Blackpool 1-2 West Ham

WEST HAM PROMOTED TO PREMIER LEAGUE

1740: Right then, that's me done and dusted. Well done to West Ham, who are back in the big time, and commiserations to Blackpool, who came so close to a return to the top flight. Hearts ran away with the all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup final so that just leaves Chelsea and Bayern Munich to battle it out for Champions League glory. You can follow updates from Munich elsewhere on the BBC Sport website but, from me, it's auf wiedersehen. Thanks for keeping me company and see you all very soon.

Adam Momoniat on Twitter: "Well done West Ham. Big club, good players and good manager. They need a few new players to survive next year though."

1736: Dejected Blackpool manager Ian Holloway on missing out on promotion: "We are left to regret the chances we missed. We have to get over it and bounce back. They [the players] have just missed out on a great big bonus that would have taken their money up."

1734: West Ham co-chairman David Gold on his team's Wembley victory: "It's about bringing pride back to the club. That fans have had it tough here. We wanted someone to bring pride back to the club and Sam has done that. I hope I never have to experience [nerves] like this again!"

1730: So, shall we spell out the ups and downs from the Premier League this season now that the final promotion place has been decided? Go on then...

GOING DOWN: Wolves, Blackburn and Bolton

GOING UP: Reading, Southampton... and West Ham

Steve Tiu on Twitter: "Congratulations to West Ham. Sam Allardyce leads team to promotion in one try. Blackburn relegated. Poetic justice. Enough said."

1725: West Ham captain Kevin Nolan on winning promotion: "After all the hard work everyone has put in we deserve it. We stuck in there and we've now got our reward. This is definitely up there as regards to career memories. The likes of James Tomkins and Jack Collison are going to bless the Premier League."

From Ade: "Gotta give Allardyce credit, his teams always punch above their weight. Granted, however much he protests, his brand of football is vile, but credit where it's due."

1722: Somehow I can't see too many West Ham fans having the same feelings as Carlton Cole about a Chelsea win in Munich tonight, can you?

1721: West Ham striker Carlton Cole has just won promotion... and now he wants his former club Chelsea to cap a glorious personal double by seeing off Bayern Munich in the Champions League final: "It's their [Chelsea's] turn to to bring the trophy home. I hope they can do it because I've still got mates there. It's the best feeling in the world to get back to the Premier League this way.

"I thought we could have played a lot better but it's the best feeling in the world to score at Wembley. We were favourites to win the league at the start of the season and it was a burden on our shoulders. But we've dealt with the pressure."

Infostrada Sports on Twitter: "West Ham United become 11th team to 'bounce straight back' at least once in the Premier League era."

OptaJoe on Twitter: "60% - In the PL era, 60% (12/20) of the sides to have been promoted from the Champ PO's have been relegated in the next season. Challenge."

Ian Kirk on Twitter: "Congrats to West Ham, well deserved. And Sam Allardyce once again proves what a good manager he is. Great job."

1716: The West Ham players are still out on the pitch, lapping up the celebrations. Most of the Hammers fans haven't left either, but the Blackpool half of the stadium is already completely empty.

BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley:"A deserved win for West Ham? Possibly, but none of the Hammers supporters inside Wembley seem too fussed about debating that. Dancing, jigging, singing, celebrating - that is what happens when your team wins a play-off final. The Blackpool end? Empty."

From Billy, Warrington: "Kevin Nolan and Sam Allardyce up to the Premier League... Bolton and Blackburn down to the Championship... need anybody say anything more!"

From Jo Cleobury, Leicester: "Have lost my voice.... fantastic game...COYI....IRONS!!! IRONS!!! IRONS!!!....we are Premier League, said we are Premier League!!!!"

1711: Do I need to tell you what West Ham fans are singing at Wembley right now? CLUE: rearrange the following words until they make a song title: Bubbles, Blowing, Forever, I'm.

Everton captain Phil Neville on Twitter: "Well done big Sam and West Ham. Love playing at Upton Park, welcome back to the Premiership!!"

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty on Twitter: "While play-offs provide great theatre there is justice in West Ham's promotion as they finished 10 points ahead of Birmingham in fourth."

Chelsea's ex-West Ham midfielder Yossi Benayoun on Twitter: "Very happy for West Ham great club that is coming back to where it belongs."

1710: Lots of ex-Hammers are getting involved on Twitter now...

1709: Hmmm, the problem for Blackpool could be that quite a few other people like Ian Holloway too... as in chairmen of other clubs who are currently managerless.

Manchester United's former West Ham defender Rio Ferdinand on Twitter: "What did you say! Up the Hammers. Unlucky to Blackpool though, I like Ian Holloway too."

1707: Hmmm, I don't think Barnsley fans will be too impressed by Ricardo's comments there! He did almost miss that chance too...

1706: West Ham striker Ricardo Vaz Te, whose goal clinched the club's return to the Premier League, said: "It wasn't about my goal. It was about the togetherness of the team. I think we deserve to be back in the Premier League. West Ham are a Premier League side and we are going to give it our best. I started the season at Barnsley and I feel like I have been blessed with a second chance in my career. West Ham is a massive club."

Former England striker Michael Owen on Twitter: "Congratulations to West Ham. No doubt that the best three teams won promotion this year. I always feel sorry for the losing team though!"

1704: Here's victorious West Ham skipper Kevin Nolan, who helped set up the winner, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live: "I'm delighted. Blackpool were fantastic today but there's always got to be one loser. This is the first step - we're going to enjoy our summer and look forward to becoming Premier League players again. We didn't play our best today but I'm absolutely delighted for everyone here. You can see what it means to the club."

From Sanj, Hertfordshire: "Could not be happier for West Ham. They deserve to be in the Premier League next year, talk about fierce competition for next year's campaign."

1701: A jubilant West Ham manager Sam Allardyce on winning promotion to the Premier League: "I told you it was going to be difficult and Blackpool were every bit as good as we were. But we just swung it in our favour. It's 49 games this season and it's the first time we've won a game in the last few minutes. David Sullivan had been having a go at me about that.

"I'm just delighted to be back in the Premier League. It means everything to me. I had been in the Premier League for 10 years or so. It was difficult at the start to turn this club around but we have come good at the end."

1700: The Hammers have got a trophy to pick up here too, you know... Not that it really matters - promotion is the real prize.

1658: The West Ham players are all wearing shirts saying 'nothing beats coming back'. Congratulations to them, but commiserations to Blackpool, who gave it a really good go. I guess the Seasiders will regret all those missed chances now.

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage at Wembley: "All the people who have been giving Big Sam stick this season, I hope they are eating their words."

1655: West Ham manager Sam Allardyce's post-match interview has just been interrupted by a embrace by Hammers midfielder Kevin Nolan, who almost took his manager's head off. There is a very good reason Nolan is so happy, though, because West Ham are back in the top flight after just one season away.

WEST HAM ARE PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

1652: FULL-TIME Blackpool 1-2 West Ham

1651: Blackpool are getting desperate, but they are still not creating chances. Nouha Dicko tries to run on to a low pass into the area but Hammers defendr Winston Reid is across to avert the danger.

James Penney on Twitter: "There's nothing that beats that feeling of elation at a moment like that. I envy any West Ham fan right now."

1649: Blackpool had a sniff straight after falling behind, when Neal Eardley's cross almost found Angel Martinez, but they are not exactly piling on the pressure as the seconds tick away. The Seasiders need to win the ball back first.

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage on Ricardo Vaz Te's goal: "The keeper has been magnificent all afternoon but I think the ball slipped out of his hands. Vaz Te was in the right place at the right time to smash the ball into the net. But Gilks could have been a bit stronger there."

1647: There will be four minutes of stoppage time at Wembley. At Hampden Park, the full-time whistle has already blown and Hearts are about to lift the Scottish Cup - they have thrashed Hibs 5-1.

1646: West Ham are seconds away from returning to the Premier League. The 90 minutes are up and this is a last throw of the dice by Blackpool. Stephen Dobbie and Angel Martinez are off and Nouha Dicko and Roman Bednar are on.

1644: GOAL Blackpool 1-2 West Ham (Ricardo Vaz Te)

Incredible. Kevin Nolan crosses from the left, finding Carlton Cole who stumbles over a challenge and advances towards goal before prodding the ball into the path of Ricardo Vaz Te, who is completely unmarked six yards out. He can't miss... and, although he almost does, he scoops the ball into the roof of the net.

1643: We are back under way now, though. Will we get a dramatic late winner or does the script for this game involve extra-time? Things at Wembley are extremely tense.

1642: Just six minutes of the 90 left and it is still 1-1. We might have a bit of a delay here because Ian Evatt got a whack from Ricardo Vaz Te as they both went for a ball dropping inside the Blackpool area. I think Vaz Te felt that too.

1641: Blackpool have a free-kick, about 25 yards out. This is dangerous, especially because Ian Evatt is standing right in front of Rob Green, only darting back onside at the very last second. Stephen Dobbie fires the shot in, but Green makes a comfortable save.

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage on Kevin Nolan's crashing volley: "Gilks got a hand to that - he got the faintest of touches to tip that onto the crossbar. What a save."

1638: WOODWORK You don't get much closer than this. Kevin Nolan meets George McCartney's cross with a stinging volley that crashes against the bar, and replays show that Blackpool keeper Matt Gilks got a fingertip to it... It would have been a splendid goal, reminiscent of that Dean Windass strike that saw Hull beat Bristol City here in 2008. Instead, it was a superb save.

From Mich: "If Blackpool don't win this match, they'll only have themselves to blame."

1636: Hearts have hammered Hibs in today's Scottish Cup final, no doubt about it. The Jambos have just added a fifth goal, after controlling the ball for the whole of the second half. Rudi Skacel slots home from the edge of the area, his second of the game and Hearts' fifth. Hearts 5-1 Hibs

Sam on Twitter: "If Blackpool win, they will need to become more efficient in front of goal. Or they will come straight back to the Championship."

George Holden on Twitter: "Can't believe Liverpool let Tom Ince go and signed Downing."

1633: This is impressive by Blackpool. More Thomas Ince trickery takes him to the West Ham bye-line before George McCartney finally stops him. The Seasiders are still looking the most dangerous, though, and moments later Stephen Dobbie lets fly again with a fizzing effort from the edge of the area that has Rob Green sprawling to his right to keep it out.

BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "If you could calibrate tension then you would probably find that the final is moving into high-level anxiety territory. Fans are imploringly yelling out the name of their team, as though that can somehow help them produce the moment of magic to break the deadlock. The time for clear thinking is long gone."

1630: At the age of 38, Kevin Phillips has done well to last for 70 minutes today but the veteran Blackpool striker is coming off. Ludovic Sylvestre replaces him, and Stephen Dobbie is going to operate in a more advanced role.

1627: Time for a bit of pinball in the Hammers area, with the ball bouncing off Kevin Nolan and Kevin Phillips. Alex Baptiste has a pop, but again West Ham survive.

Rhys Rosser on Twitter: "I stand by the fact that the manager of the losing team today will be named as manager of Villa next week."

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage on Dobbie's wasted opportunity: "He should have buried that. Blackpool are going to rue these missed chances."

1624: Blackpool's turn to threaten, and they should really be ahead.

Another slick passing move sees the ball sprayed out to Neal Eardley on the right and he makes it to the bye-line before sending over a low cross which rolls right across goal into the path of Stephen Dobbie, about 10 yards out... Dobbie has time to take a touch but his shot is horribly rushed and fails to test Rob Green. A real waste, that one.

Andy McNamara on Twitter: "My wife has just commented that Vaz Te looks like Andi Peters with Ed the Duck's hairstyle."

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage on Carlton Cole's effort: "That was great centre-forward play. He used his body strength well to swivel, roll his marker and get his shot away."

Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Twitter: "I'm buzzing for my boy Tom Ince on his goal, great finish, this game is going to be interesting now..."

Rachel on Twitter: "Up the Pool!! Even my 2 and a half year-old son is cheering on Blackpool as his daddy is at Wembley. Great goal lads!"

1620: This time, the Hammers do get a shot away. Julien Faubert plays the ball up to Carlton Cole, who swivels on the edge of the area and fires in a fierce drive that brings a fabulous low save from Matty Gilks, who just about manages to claw it away.

1618: Yes, this is better by West Ham, much better. Kevin Nolan helps them bring it forward in a neat passing move and Ricardo Vaz Te finds Jack Collison with his pull-back. The Welsh international cannot connect properly with his shot, though, and the chance is gone.

1617: Jack Collison fell awkwardly after meeting that cross and there was some concern at first because he landed on the same shoulder he dislocated in the play-off semi-final. He definitely felt that, but he is OK to carry on.

1616: West Ham have not seen much of the ball of late, let alone created a meaningful chance. They do a lot better here, though, with Matty Taylor whipping in a delicious ball from the left for Jack Collison, stretching, to turn over at the near post.

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage at Wembley: "Blackpool have got their tails up. They have got the ball on the floor a bit more and they have started this half brilliantly. West Ham are rocking."

1614: Nope, Guy Demel cannot continue. Julien Faubert is on instead and that means both Hammers full-backs have been replaced in a matter of minutes.

1613: Hmmm. Not a lot has gone right for West Ham in this second half. Guy Demel is down and needs treatment.

BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "The turn of the Blackpool fans to celebrate - and why not after such a composed finish from Thomas Ince. The Tangerines have repeatedly looked to catch Hammers left-back Matt Taylor out of position with a series of diagonal balls and did so once again for the goal."

1611: West Ham have made a change, with George McCartney on for Gary O'Neil. The aim of that switch is to try to keep Thomas Ince quiet down the right.

Ben Ramsey on Twitter: "Blackpool will win this game, I have a feeling West Ham will bottle it..."

1610: Lots happening at Hampden too... mostly involving Hearts scoring goals. First Hibs defender Pa Kujabi brings down Suso Santana in the box with a tug of the shirt. Worse news for Kujabi as he receives his second yellow of the match. Full-back Danny Grainger steps up and tucks home the penalty with aplomb. Then, Rudi Skacel hooks the ball towards goal and Ryan McGowan is quickest to react, diving to head home. All over you would think. and plenty of Hibs fans are already heading home. Hearts 4-1 Hibs.

1608: By the way, Thomas Ince has been getting stick from the West Ham fans all afternoon so I think you can tell how much he enjoyed scoring that one. Great skill by him, on top of a peach of a pass from Matty Phillips - who missed a couple of those early chances but made up for it there.

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage on Blackpool's leveller: "Wonderful goal. What a pass from Matt Phillips to get Ince in. He's made a fantastic run and it's a cool, cool finish."

1607: The Seasiders almost score a sensational second, with defender Alex Baptiste charging into the area and lifting a bouncing ball over Rob Green. It is going in, too, until Matt Taylor hooks clear. What was Baptiste doing all the way up there?

1603:GOAL: Blackpool 1-1 West Ham (Thomas Ince)

The Seasiders are level, in almost identical fashion to the way the Hammers took the lead. Carlton Cole loses the ball out wide on the West Ham right and Matt Phillips pings a perfect pass over the West Ham defence for Thomas Ince to meet with a superb angled finish past Rob Green. Winston Reid should have done a lot better when the ball dropped over him but Ince still put that away brilliantly.

Charlie Briggs on Twitter: "Re Callum. If Neymar is a poor man's Vaz Te, can Barnsley have another £40 million please?"

1602: We are back under way at Wembley. No changes from either side at the break.

1600: Right then, Blackpool have got 45 minutes to turn this one around. West Ham will be looking to finish them off. This one is very much still in the balance, because play-off finals don't finish 1-0*, it's in the rules.

Newcastle's former West Ham striker Demba Ba on Twitter: "I want West Ham to win... Coley is the man."

Paul Ander on Twitter: "Re Chris 1533. Dobbie may be on for a third play-off win, but Kevin Phillips is set for a third play-off loss."

Will Meredith on Twitter: "It's a battle of substance versus style."

Yep, and substance is currently 1-0 up.

Calum on Twitter: "Drogba - A poor man's Carlton Cole. Neymar - A poor man's Vaz Te."

Can I have some of whatever Calum is drinking, please?

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage at Wembley: "It's been an enjoyable first half. Blackpool had two golden chances to take the lead through Matt Phillips, who should have scored. West Ham's goal, I wouldn't say came against the run of play because they had forced a few corners, and their 1-0 lead is just about fair I think."

BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "Very much a case of missed chances in the first half, at least for Blackpool, who had three good opportunities to take the lead but trail at the break. It looks like West Ham are now going to pack the midfield even more and frustrate their opponents, who created little after falling behind."

Joe Buckingham on Twitter: "Let's not forget Blackpool came from behind twice the last time they were here. Can Tangerine lightning strike twice?"

1547: HALF-TIME Blackpool 0-1 West Ham

1546: Yep, the Hammers look very happy at the moment to me. They are soaking up whatever Blackpool can throw at them, and looking to threaten on the break.

1545: Blackpool have not changed their gameplan but those chances we have been talking about have dried up a bit of late, haven't they? There will be one minute of added time at the end of the first half for them to try to change that.

1544: The goals keep coming at Hampden Park, and this time Hibs have notched. Hibs show great composure in keeping the ball alive from a corner, working it wide to on-loan Stoke man Tom Soares, who flashes a tantalising ball across the six-yard box, which James McPake pokes home. Hearts 2-1 Hibs

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage at Wembley: "Blackpool are really missing Gary Taylor-Fletcher. Kevin Phillips is not mobile enough in that position."

Liverpool's former West Ham defender Glen Johnson on Twitter: "Boom! Get in Coley!!!"

BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "Grown men, nay late middle-aged, short-haired men, jumping up and down, hugging, all wearing claret and blue. This final was becoming very tense indeed but that goal has certainly settled any nerves among the fans of the London team. For the time being, at least."

1540: Five minutes to go until half-time at Wembley. As Liam reminds us below, Blackpool had three great chances before West Ham scored. Still, this one is not done and dusted yet - far from it, because Ian Holloway's side won more points from losing positions - 32 - than any other Championship side this season. The comeback kings are going to have to do it the hard way again here, aren't they?

Liam Martin-Lane on Twitter: "And now is Matt Philips regretting those misses even more?"

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage at Wembley, on West Ham's goal: "Fantastic play from Matt Taylor down the left. He drove forward and played a delightful ball to Carlton Cole, who brought it down exceptionally well and buried it into the roof of the net."

1536: Here come West Ham again. Another lobbed ball over the top, this time by Jack Collison, finds Ricardo Vaz Te inside the Blackpool box but he rushes his shot and the ball flies wide.

1535: GOAL: Blackpool 0-1 West Ham (Carlton Cole)

Thomas Ince is bustled off the ball after running into a dead-end down Blackpool's right flank. The Hammers stream forward and Angel Martinez's attempt to slide in and clear the danger only succeeds in playing the ball to Matty Taylor. His lofted pin-point pass into the Blackpool area finds Carlton Cole running in and he makes no mistake, firing past Matt Gilks, who is horribly exposed.

From Chris, Swansea: "Well it's obvious Blackpool are going to win - they've got Dobbie. He's going for three consecutive Championship play-off wins!"

1533: When the ball is sent in, James Tomkins loses Angel Martinez at the back post and is unlucky not to find a team-mate when he heads it back across goal. Blackpool clear, but that was West Ham's best spell of the game.

1532: West Ham look very dangerous from corners, which you would expect from a Sam Allardyce side. They have just had three in a row... and are about to have their fourth.

1531: Another goal to tell you about in the Scottish Cup final, and another goal for Hearts: Ian Black, playing in his last match for the club, feeds in Rudi Skacel who swivels on the edge of the box before unleashing a left-foot strike into the bottom corner. It takes a nick off centre-back James McPake and Pat Fenlon's men now have a mountain to climb. Hearts fans are in dreamland. Hearts 2-0 Hibs

OptaJoe on Twitter: "8 - Eight of the last nine Championship playoff finals have been won by the side that have scored the opening goal. Tense."

BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "The West Ham fans get behind their team with a rousing rendition of bubbles. Ricardo Vaz Te has been a real threat down the left for the Hammers, who are playing a very high defensive line and have a packed midfield with Mark Noble very deep, almost a defensive shield."

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage at Wembley: "Blackpool have settled much better and are playing the better football. But they need to get the ball more to Tom Ince, who has given Matt Taylor a hard time down the right."

1526: It's been fast and furious for the first few minutes and I think both sets of players have just had a bit of a breather. Jack Collison has curled a speculative shot wide for West Ham, but that followed a spell where neither side could keep hold of the ball.

1523: Yep, West Ham are starting to get the ball into the Blackpool box, this time another cross from the left finding Carlton Cole about eight yards out. He gets his head on it, but cannot keep his effort down and it loops high over the bar.

Andrew Roberts on Twitter: "Looks like Blackpool's chance are falling to the less clinical Phillips…"

Luke Antoniou on Twitter: "This could literally go either way - t'riffic stuff for the neutral, a great start to the game. will the Champs League compare??"

1520: West Ham have had a shot now, mind. Ricardo Vaz Te is in the thick of things again, beating Neal Eardley down the left and crossing for Carlton Cole. Cole tees up Mark Noble, who plays the ball back to Vaz Te... who slams in a low shot from near the left-hand corner of the area that skids into the side netting. Plenty of power behind it but it was a couple of yards wide.

BBC Radio 5 live summariser Robbie Savage: "Guy Demel is having a shocker - he's all over the place. Matt Phillips cut inside and he should have buried it. Second before, his shot when one-on-one lacked conviction. Two great chances for him and Blackpool. They should be 2-0 up. It's been a bright start from the Tangerines."

1519: News from north of the border - we have had a goal in the Scottish Cup final, and it is Hearts who have scored it. Andrew Driver whips in a corner which Hibs fail to clear and Ryan McGowan has two bites at it before getting the ball through to Darren Barr, who pokes home from inside the six-yard box. What a time to get his first goal of the season. Hearts 1-0 Hibs

1518: So Blackpool have had three brilliant chances and West Ham have not even had a shot on goal, unless you count that dubious effort by Ricardo Vaz Te. It is still 0-0 but can someone remind me who the favourites are here, please?

1516: Seconds later, Matt Phillips goes close AGAIN. It is a mistake by Guy Demel who lets the Blackpool winger in, and he shows great composure to check inside a defender before curling his shot past Rob Green... but a fraction wide of the post.

1515: A lovely move by Blackpool sets Matt Phillips free, and he is running clean through on goal. Can he beat Rob Green, though? Er, no. The ball gets stuck under his feet and he cannot get enough power behind his shot to beat the Hammers keeper.

Dax Fullbrook on Twitter: "Still find it weird that such emphasis is put on getting '3rd' in the Championship.Wembley. Trophy. TV rights."

1511: Ricardo Vaz Te is on the ball here, and running at the Blackpool defence down the left. He gets into the area and then to the byeline, too, but after that it is a bit of a let-down. There are plenty of team-mates waiting for a pull-back but Vaz Te can only skew the ball straight behind. It was that bad I am not sure if it was a shot or a cross.

BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "Early signs from Wembley - Blackpool are set for a thorough examination of their offside trap, the Tangerines are looking to pin back West Ham left-back Matt Taylor as often as possible, the Hammers are mopping up any long stuff aimed at Kevin Phillips."

World number one golfer Rory McIlroy on Twitter: "Would like to see Blackpool win this Championship play-off...only because I think Ian Holloway is a legend!"

1509: Blackpool are playing the passing, possession game that you probably remember from their time in the Premier League. But West Ham are probing too, and Ricardo Vaz Te is already looking very lively, only just failing to latch on to a couple of slipped balls that would send him clear.

1508: BBC Radio 5 live pundit Robbie Savage at Wembley: "Terrible mistake from Matt Taylor - he's started this game very shakily. But it was a great save from Rob Green in the West Ham goal."

From Nick, Blackpool: "Blackpool unbeaten this century in play-offs - no reason this will change today."

From Steve Vaz Hammer: "West Ham fan sitting in the Blackpool section!! This is gonna be a tough couple of hours!!"

1504: Our first effort on goal, and it's a good 'un too. Matt Taylor makes a mess of trying to deal with Ian Evatt's diagonal ball into the Hammers area and Stephen Dobbie reaches it before drilling in a fizzing shot that Rob Green only just keeps out with help of his post. A real scare for West Ham, that.

1502: As feared/predicted, Blackpool winger Thomas Ince is getting a rough ride from the Hammers fans, just like his dad Paul did every time he played the Hammers - because he posed in a Manchester United shirt before he had left the club in 1988.

1501: It takes approximately 20 seconds for us to get our first sniff of goal. Kevin Nolan prods a pass through to Carlton Cole, who is clean through if he can get on the end of it. Instead, it runs through to Blackpool keeper Matt Gilks.

1501: Here we go then. The 2012 Championship play-off final has just started.

1500: Blackpool are in white shirts today, with a tangerine trim. West Ham are in their traditional claret and blue.

1458: It is national anthem time at Wembley. That means kick-off is seconds away. Ready? You'd better be...

1457: Blackpool v West Ham line-ups

Blackpool: Gilks, Eardley, Baptiste, Evatt, Crainey, Ferguson, Dobbie, Angel, Ince, Matt Phillips, Kevin Phillips. Subs: Southern, Sylvestre, Cathcart, Dicko, Bednar.

West Ham: Green, Demel, Reid, Tomkins, Taylor, O'Neil, Noble, Nolan, Collison, Cole, Vaz Te. Subs: Henderson, McCartney, Maynard, Faubert, Lansbury.

Referee: Howard Webb (S Yorkshire)

1457: BBC Radio 5 live pundit Robbie Savage at Wembley: "The most important player on the pitch today is going to be Barry Ferguson. He's got a huge job on his hands in the middle of the park against Kevin Nolan and Gary O'Neil. He's got to have a worldy for Blackpool to have a chance. Ferguson has got to take control of the game in midfield."

1456: West Ham legend Sir Trevor Brooking, speaking before kick-off at Wembley: "Blackpool have been here before and they are the unknown because they seem to be capable of conjuring something up out of nowhere. I don't think it will be a low scoring game, I think both teams will score."

Jamie Martin on Twitter: "Those of you saying West Ham are arrogant for thinking we deserve to be in the PL - we finished 3rd not 5th. Who deserves it more?"

1455: BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "Quite a few empty seats in the Blackpool end of the ground, off to my left. The same cannot be said of the West Ham end, which looks absolutely packed out. Of course, the size of your supporter base does not guarantee success on the pitch......"

1454: Here come the teams at Wembley. Forget about the finances, we are talking about glory for the winners in the shape of a place in the top flight next season.

David Smith on Twitter: "Will you kindly ask the players to treat the Wembley pitch with care today in preparation for the mighty Luton tomorrow!"

In case you were wondering what David is on about, Luton play York in the Blue Square Bet Conference Premier play-off final on Sunday. A place in the Football League is up for grabs for two famous old clubs.

1452: Former Blackpool player Jimmy Armfield on his old side's chances of winning promotion: "If you had asked me at the start of the season I wouldn't have thought it possible because we lost three or four key players. But Ian Holloway has pulled a bit of magic out of the hat to get us here."

1451: Less than 10 minutes until we get started at Wembley. Who wants to be in the Premier League next season, then?

Arsenal and England midfielder (and West Ham fan) Jack Wilshere on Twitter: "At Wembley! Come on you Hammers!"

Rhys Hughes on Twitter: "Hoping Blackpool do the business today, it would be a travesty if West Ham go up with their style of football."

1447: Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield on BBC Radio 5 live: "The fans absolutely love Ian Holloway. When Blackpool went down from the Premier League last season I didn't think, for one minute, they had a chance of getting back up. Now they are 90 minutes away."

1446:OptaJoe on Twitter: 15 - West Ham netted a league-high 15 goals in the first 15 mins of Championship games this term, while Blackpool scored the fewest (2). Key."

1444: West Ham manager Sam Allardyce admits to feeling nervous ahead of the most financially lucrative match in football, saying: "We all know it's a tense nervous affair and we've got to control those nerves.

"Hopefully the lads are prepared and will deliver out on that pitch. You hope they can perform with the size of the game and this is the last chance for the glory of the Premier League.

"My message to my players before they go out? Stick to the game plan, do the basics right."

1442: At Hampden Park, history beckons as Hibernian meet Hearts in the first all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup final since 1896. Hearts won the trophy in 2006. Hibs' last tournament victory was a bit further back in time... in 1902. The three meetings between the sides this season have all ended in Hearts victories and Hibs have not won one of these derbies since 2009. Will form go out the window or will Hearts extend their rivals' misery?

You can follow live text commentary of the Scottish Cup final on BBC Scotland (click here).

1440: BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "West Ham boss Sam Allardyce has been busy signing a few autographs. If his team win this afternoon it could be the day when his sometimes rocky relationship with the Hammers supporters moves on to another, more harmonious, level. West Ham fans in really great voice."

1438: Blackpool's Gary Taylor-Fletcher speaking to BBC Radio 5 live about the ankle injury which rules him out at Wembley: "My ankle's like a balloon. It happened going up for a header in training. I was so, so close to playing. I actually came through the fitness test but it's one of those situations that the gaffer cannot take a risk.

"I hate watching but it's down to someone else. People say Kevin Phillips is 38 and too old. But you should see him in training, he's got the legs of a 28-year-old."

1435:Hammers legend Sir Trevor Brooking on BBC Radio 5 live: "West Ham are playing well going into the game. There were a few times during the season when West Ham fans didn't think they would even make the play-offs because they weren't playing well.

"But Vaz Te came in during the transfer window and gave them a cutting edge. Blackpool have named an attacking side so I don't see it being a low-scoring game. I think there will be goals."

1430:Manchester United's former West Ham defender Rio Ferdinand on Twitter: "The Hammers are going to Hammer Blackpool today....3-1....want to see them back in the Premier League... Early goal for the Hammers I'm sensing!!"

1429: It wasn't me who broke our live text commentary by the way, honest! Anyway, apologies for the problems but let's put them behind us. Today starts for real (in London and Glasgow) in about 30 minutes or so...

1428: BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "One enforced change for Blackpool, with veteran forward Kevin Phillips replacing Gary Taylor-Fletcher from the team that overcame Birmingham in their play-off. There is no substitute goalkeeper on the bench, defender Alex Baptiste would fill that role if required. West Ham are unchanged from the side that crushed Cardiff in their play-off tie."

1426: I willl add all our earlier build-up from Wembley in the next few minutes but, while we wait, here's the team news. I did post it earlier, but you probably missed it...

1424: Hello. You probably noticed we have been having a few technical problems on the BBC Sport website today. Let's make a fresh start here, before they get started at Wembley.

Blackpool v West Ham (1500 BST)

1417: BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley

"Hints of sunshine at Wembley, and the sun will certainly be shining on one of Blackpool and West Ham later today. Ian Holloway's men are currently warming-up, while their man on the tannoy is busy trying to crank up the atmosphere. Personally I think he is going on a bit. 'We won't be beaten by the size of a name' he says."

Danny Reed on Twitter: "Next season has the potential to have Steve Kean against Sam Allardyce in the dugout. Now that would be interesting..."

LINE-UPS:Hibernian v Hearts (1500 BST)

Hibernian: Brown, Doherty, McPake, Hanlon, Kujabi, Soares, Osbourne, Claros, Stevenson, O'Connor, Griffiths. Subs: Grant, O'Hanlon, Doyle, Sproule, Francomb.

Hearts: MacDonald, McGowan, Webster, Zaliukas, Grainger, Black, Barr, Santana, Skacel, Driver, Elliott. Subs: Ridgers, Beattie, Taouil, Robinson, Prychynenko.

Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)

West Ham skipper Kevin Nolan on BBC Radio 5 live: "We can't look back now - it's all about one game, 90 minutes. Whoever turns up and gets their plan right. Hopefully that will be us and we'll be celebrating."

1415: About 45 minutes to go until kick-off at Wembley. Are you feeling nervous yet? By the way, it's worth pointing out to Hammers fans who were worred by that 'third-place' stat from earlier that their head-to-head record against Blackpool this season reads: P2 W2 F8 A1. The Hammers won 4-0 at Upton Park in October, and 4-1 at Bloomfield Road in February. It's today that really counts, though, yeah?

BBC Radio 5 live Robbie Savage on BBC Radio 5 live: "Gary Taylor-Fletcher is very mobile and leads the line well. His absence is a huge blow for Blackpool."

1404: BREAKING TEAM NEWS: West Ham are unchanged from the team that beat Cardiff in the second leg of their play-off semi-final. That means Jack Collison is fit to start in midfield and Ricardo Vaz Te is up front with Carlton Cole. As Paul Fletcher reported earlier, Blackpoolstriker Gary Taylor-Fletcher does indeed miss out and Kevin Phillips, who turns 39 in July, starts up front instead.

Former West Ham midfielder Paul Ince will watch his son Tom line up for Blackpool at Wembley this afternoon - but he insists he has no split loyalties. "I'm a West Ham boy through and through, but when it comes to getting to the Premier League my son comes first," said Ince senior. "I'm nervous - I didn't get this nervous as a player."

BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "PFA chairman and former Blackpool defender Clarke Carlisle told me he has a sneaky feeling for his old team today."

1359: Another Liverpool player is at Wembley today, but we don't know who he is supporting yet. Jonjo Shelvey was a boyhood Hammer but he had a stint on loan with Blackpool earlier this season. Shelvey has been tweeting en route to the game, but he has not revealed who he is rooting for... not yet, anyway.

1358: Liverpool team-mates Glen Johnson and Charlie Adam have been using Twitter to show their allegiances ahead of the Championship play-off final. Former West Ham defender Johnson said: "Big day for sport today! Newbury followed by the two finals. C'Mon U Irons!" And ex-Blackpool midfielder Adam replied: "Come on Seasiders."

From Mike, Reading fan: "Re Luke 1329. West Ham deserve to be in the Premier League? That's the kind of arrogance that makes the rest of the Championship support Blackpool this afternoon. Come on Blackpool!"

Blackpool v West Ham (1500 BST)

1348:BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "I'm hearing that Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher has missed out after turning his ankle in the last half hour of training on Thursday, apparently he is not even on the bench.

"Veteran Kevin Phillips will start, with fit-again Roman Bednar on the bench. That is a massive blow to Blackpool, for whom Taylor-Fletcher is a key player. Understandably, he is said to be gutted."

Opta Joe on Twitter: "35% - Eight of the 23 sides to finish in third place have gained promotion from the Championship play-offs since 1989."It was West Ham who finished third, 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Blackpool, so the Hammers will be hoping to improve that particular stat today.

1345: As I am sure a lot of you are well aware, these Championship play-off finals have got themselves a bit of a reputation for being packed full of thrills and spills, and goals too.

Will this year's final match up to those of the past? Well, it's probably a good sign that Blackpool are playing. The last time they were involved, in 2010, saw a stone-cold classic between the Seasiders and Cardiff City. Ian Holloway's men won it 3-2 but they had to come from behind twice to do so... more of the same today please folks.

From David, Reading: "As a Reading fan, I'm so glad I can sit back in comfort and enjoy the play-off final knowing we are already in the Premier League. Hoping for a Blackpool win but think West Ham will sneak it 2-0."

Liam Shone ‏on Twitter: "Am I the only one who wants Blackpool to win just so we can listen to Ian Holloway's press conferences again?"Judging by the texts and tweets I've been getting, Liam is one of quite a few neutrals who seem to have missed Holloway over the past few months, and his side's attacking style of play too. There does not seem to be the same amount of love out there for Sam Allardyce, and his brand of football, though. Hmmmm. Any ideas why?

From Luke: "Absolutely no doubt about West Ham today. They are heading straight back up to the Premier League where they belong."

Blackpool v West Ham (1500 BST)

1329: BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley "West Ham's players are taking a stroll around the lush Wembley turf and looked pretty relaxed. The Hammers had the best away record in the Championship this season and probably won't be too upset that they are in the away dressing room this afternoon.

"Blackpool have been given the same dressing room and end of the stadium for their supporters as they were when they defeated Cardiff here in 2010."

Steven Coulter on Twitter: "The world will be a happier place tomorrow if the Premier League is graced with Holloway's interviews for yet another season." Tom Leeson on Twitter: "Huge game today for West Ham against Blackpool. West Ham deserve to be in the Premier League but I can see a Holloway upset!" Neil Halliwell ‏on Twitter: "I want Ian Holloway and Blackpool's exciting football back in the Premier League please. I have missed them."

1326: I'll bring you concrete team news from Wembley as soon as we get it, but that doesn't sound too promising for Blackpool. West Ham, in contrast, had some good news on the injury front this week as their midfielder Jack Collison was passed fit to play after recovering from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the play-off semi-finals.

1321: BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley: "There is a suggestion here at Wembley that Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher, a key player for the Tangerines, is a major doubt for the game this afternoon after turning his ankle during training on Thursday. The striker has been given every chance to prove his fitness but it is apparently touch and go."

1321: Blackpool manager Ian Holloway talking to BBC Radio 5 live ahead of kick-off at Wembley: "We have a wonderful opportunity against the favourites to be party poopers if we can. With the greatest of respect, West Ham have been in the Premier League for longer than us and their rivals are Tottenham and Chelsea. "I don't know who our rivals are. But who says we can't win? Whatever happens I will be very proud of the football club and the players, but we want to win."

1319: From Dylan: "Am backing Bayern for Champions League, Blackpool for play-offs and Hibs for Scottish Cup."

1318: From Liam, nervous Hammer in Chelmsford: "Massive day for West Ham! My head says we should win and overpower Blackpool but I've seen us capitulate at important moments all year!"

1313: You lot have got a big part to play today too, of course. Whether you are hoping to be a happy Hammer, or you are a Blackpool fan with a Tangerine dream, I want to hear from you. How? Easy. Tweet me using the hashtag #bbcfootball or text us on81111 (UK). Make sure YOU PUT YOUR NAME on those texts though.

1311: As Allardyce says, winning this game would make a massive difference to both clubs' finances but let's get something straight before we carry on: Because the Hammers and the Seasiders were only relegated from the Premier League last year, it would be wrong to suggest this game is worth £90m to the winners (although quite a few newspapers have done so today).

I'll let those footballing financial experts Deloitte explain why, because they are clearly far better qualifed to do so than I am.

"While (last year's play-off winners) Swansea City were assured of a £90m windfall, the fact that West Ham and Blackpool are still eligible for parachute payments means that in real terms they are playing for £45m," Adam Ball of Deloitte told Reuters on Friday.

"Clubs who are relegated and don't come back up for at least three seasons get £16m per season. However, it's still the most financially lucrative match in football and opens the door for so many other spin-offs."

Got that? Good. That means I can put my calculator away...

1308: Here's West Ham boss Sam Allardyce with his answer to the question I posed at 1301* ..."Our game is bigger," Allardyce said. "The Champions League final is a glory game, this is about your livelihood and your status and your club's very future. The Champions League is a big tournament but this one is about changing people's lives.

"Everyone is aware that financially this is the most important game this club has played in God knows how many years. But for the coaching staff and the players, promotion gives us all a greater standing in the game. You want to be coaching and playing at the top level."

* Allardyce was only comparing the Championship play-off final with the Champions League final but I think it is safe to say he thinks his game is bigger than the Scottish Cup final too.

Blackpool v West Ham (1500 BST)

1306: BBC Sport's Paul Fletcher at Wembley

"By midday streams of West Ham supporters were pouring out of Wembley Central station, their familiar claret and blue suddenly encountering the wave of orange from the Blackpool fans already on Wembley way. The chanting and banter seems good natured as the countdown to kick-off continues. It is cool and overcast at Wembley Stadium, but will be red-hot inside in just a few hours time."

1305: So, that's what's happening... and this how you can follow it: we will have three separate text commentaries on the BBC Sport website today. You can follow all the build-up to kick-off at Hampden Park here, we will bring you all the latest news from theAllianz Arena from 1600 BST onwards, while my focus will be on the Championship play-off final atWembley for the next few hours.

1303: Yep, by the end of today we will know whether Blackpool or West Ham have won promotion to the Premier League (15:00 BST KO), if Hearts or Hibs have won the Scottish Cup final (15:00) and whether Chelsea or Bayern Munich are champions of Europe (19:45). If you're looking for a quiet afternoon and evening, I think you're on the wrong planet.

1301: Hello. London, Glasgow, Munich. Three cities, three stadiums, three matches, and three huge prizes up for grabs. Which is the biggest game of the day? I guess that depends who you support...