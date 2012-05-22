Derry City 3-2 Bray Wanderers

Derry City earned their third successive Premier Division win as two Stephen McLaughlin goals helped them fight back to beat Bray Wanderers at the Brandywell.

Bray had the better of the first half and Kieran Waters put them ahead on the stroke of half-time.

However, McLaughlin nodded Derry level on the hour and then struck the home side ahead on 67.

Danny O'Connor levelled on 72 but Ryan McBride headed Derry's winner on 76.

Derry had the first chance in the eighth minute but McLaughlin headed over a Simon Madden cross.

But Bray began to take control midway through the first half and Derry keeper Gerard Doherty had to make a great save to deny Dane Massey.

Waters blasted over a good Bray chance on 33 but the midfielder atoned in first-half injury-time as he netted after a defensive mix-up between McBride and Shane McEleney.

Derry improved after the break and Rory Patterson floated a good chance wide on 53 after breaking clear of the Bray defence.

The equaliser came on the hour as McLaughlin header home a superb Patrick McEleney cross after Patterson had won the ball in the Bray half.

Sub Owen Morrison's flick-on enabled a charging McLaughlin to give Derry the lead on 67.

Bray were back on terms five minutes later as O'Connor headed home after slack Derry marking at a corner kick.

But Derry kept battling and McBride powered home the winner four minutes later.

Doherty had to make another great save to prevent a second Bray equaliser but Derry bossed the closing stages with McLaughlin missing another good chance in injury-time.

Derry's win moves them up to fourth in the table and with leaders Sligo Rovers surprisingly losing at UCD, the Candystripes after now nine points off the pace.

Derry trail second-placed Shamrock Rovers by two points and a St Patrick's Athletic by a point.