Newport County stadium move talks extended

Rodney Parade is the home of Newport and the Dragons

Talks that could see Newport County play at Rodney Parade rugby ground will continue into next week.

A deadline to agree on County moving from Spytty Park has been extended.

The 11,000 capacity venue is home to regional rugby's Newport Gwent Dragons and Welsh Premiership side Newport RFC.

County chairman Chris Blight said: "The complexity of three clubs being involved as opposed to the the usual two... simply means that there are additional criteria... to be overcome."

The chief executive of Rodney Parade Ltd, Chris Brown, said all sides still want a deal to be done.

"These have been long and complex talks," said Brown.

"All parties are keen to make this happen and have shown a great deal of cooperation, but it is crucial to ensure that the interests of all parties are protected and that this proposal enriches all of those involved."

A Dragons statement also read: "Although talks are advanced and most of the challenges associated with the deal have been addressed, there are still some outstanding issues and it was felt by all parties that the additional time was necessary."

Blight added: "We are all aware of the necessity to abide with the rules and regulations of our governing body, the Football Conference, whose deadline for an acceptable ground lease/contract is Thursday, 31 May 2012. This date cannot be compromised."

Blight has stated that the Spytty Park pitch at the Newport Stadium is "not fit for purpose".

The Blue Square Bet Premier side want a deal done as soon as possible, so they can arrange fixtures with the Football Conference.

If an agreement cannot be reached, County will continue next season at Spytty Park.